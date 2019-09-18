Zayn Malik's 17-year-old sister marries - but her big brother was notably absent Safaa Malik has married her childhood sweetheart...

There was a big celebration in the Malik household this week when Zayn Malik's little sister, 17-year-old Safaa, married her boyfriend Martin Tiserbut in a traditional nikkah ceremony. We all know that weddings are a perfect excuse to gather all of your family and friends, there was one key person that appeared to be missing from the celebrations - Zayn himself was nowhere to be seen.

Their mother Trisha Malik took to Instagram to post some stunning photos from the day, with the caption: “My baby girl's big day.” In the pictures, Safaa can be seen in a gold wedding lehenga with gold and ruby jewellery and matching manicured nails.

A close-up of her left hand reveals an elegant diamond ring surrounded by Mehendi. She framed her face with her luscious long curls and kept her make-up simple, opting for a peachy blush and lipstick and smokey eyeshadow.

As well as having her mum in attendance, Safaa was surrounded by several family members, including dad Yaser and sisters Doniya, 28, and Waliyha, 21. But many have questioned why 26-year-old Zayn doesn’t appear in any of the pictures.

The former One Direction star is close to his family. and even helped them buy a house in their hometown of Bradford. In the One Direction: This Is Us film, Trisha tearfully said: "I know that you always used to say, 'I'll get you a house one day when I'm older,' but thank you for what you've done for us. I'm so proud of you."

Safaa and Martin’s wedding comes just days after her 17th birthday on 13 September. Fans were quick to congratulate the couple, with one stating: “I wish Safaa all the very best and pray for all the happiness she deserves through this beautiful journey of marriage and motherhood. All the love [heart emojis].”

Fans weren’t the only ones to show their support, with the Pillowtalk singer’s ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid liking the post.