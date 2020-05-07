Cressida Bonas has joked about hosting a lockdown wedding after the coronavirus pandemic affected her original wedding plans. The 31-year-old, who announced her engagement to Harry Wentworth-Stanley in August, shared a photo of herself and her fiancé dressed up for a pretend wedding ceremony on Instagram, writing: "Well, if all else fails there's always Auto Wed…! Happy birthday my @harrywent XX #oneday."

The actress donned a veil across her face and clutched a bouquet for the amusing snap, which was taken in front of an AutoWed wedding vending machine, a novelty machine that provides couples with a personalised wedding receipt and a couple of rings.

Cressida's caption prompted sympathy that she has had to postpone her big day from some of her followers, including one who commented: "When the day finally comes I think it'll be even better than it would have been before, you'll dance harder, hug tighter and love more." Meanwhile, another offered their services should she and Harry wish to get married during the lockdown. "I've just ordained myself online via The Church of Life, I can probs fit you in," they wrote.

The White House Farm star announced her engagement on Harry's Instagram page in August, with a photo of the pair together in Nantucket that offered a look at Cressida's beautiful ruby engagement ring. "We getting married," Harry captioned the snapshot.

Cressida and Harry announced their engagement in August

Cressida has been dating Harry ever since her split from Prince Harry in 2014, and also dated him prior to her royal romance. Surveyor Harry, who is the son of the Marchioness of Milford Haven, works as an estate agent, specialising in the acquisition and disposal of residential and mixed-use development opportunities, according to the Savills website.

Princess Eugenie introduced Cressida to her cousin Prince Harry in May 2012, and were in a relationship for a couple of years before their split. They have remained on good terms since the end of their relationship, however, with Cressida among the guests at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle in Windsor in May 2018.

