Geri Halliwell's beautiful wedding day with Christian Horner: Photos and details

Congratulations to Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner, who are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary today. The couple married in a star-studded ceremony in Bedfordshire on 15 May 2015, and what a five years it's been since – the couple have since welcomed their son Monty, three, while Geri also joined her fellow Spice Girls for a one-off reunion tour.

On the day of their anniversary, Geri's husband Christian shared a sweet tribute to his wife with a never-before-seen photo of Geri on their big day. "I can’t believe where the last 5 years have gone," he wrote. "Happy anniversary @therealgerihalliwell I love you very much."

Christian posted a photo of Geri arriving at the ceremony in honour of their fifth anniversary

When did Geri Halliwell and Christian marry, and where did the wedding take place?

Geri married Christian on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey.

What wedding dress did Geri wear?

The beautiful bride wore a couture wedding dress designed by Philippa Lepley, together with Geri. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and gorgeous full skirt.

Which celebrity guests attended the wedding?

The wedding was a star-studded affair, attended by Geri's Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton and her fiancé Jade Jones, Amanda Holden, Myleene Klass, and Jennifer Saunders among others.

What has Geri said about her wedding?

Geri has previously spoken about her wedding day, telling Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that it was "truly the happiest day" of her life. She said: "People talk about their wedding day and until you get there, you don't really know what it's going to be like. It truly was the happiest day of my life, it was so amazing."

She added: "The thing is my mother, she got divorced so it kind of put me off a bit if I'm honest and I hadn't met anyone that I felt it was right [with] really. And when I met Christian, I automatically knew, I did, I actually said to my friend, 'I think I've met the man I want to marry'."

