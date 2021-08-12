Spice Girls' sparkling engagement rings: Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and more

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From sequin dresses to expensive jewellery, the Spice Girls have been surrounded by sparkle for their entire careers, and the rocks on their fingers are no exception. From Victoria Beckham's extensive collection to Emma Bunton's beautiful trilogy jewel, discover the engagement rings of the Spice Girls.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham married her beau David in 1999, after the footballer proposed the year before. The former England footballer presented her with a three-carat marquise-cut diamond ring with a yellow gold band that was rumoured to have cost £65,000.

But one engagement ring isn't good enough for Mrs Beckham as since her wedding day she has been seen sporting a whole range of different dazzling jewels.

Victoria's first engagement ring is truly stunning

From a sapphire stone to a huge emerald, Victoria has a catalogue of gems to choose from when she's getting ready for a night out and rumour has it that she's even paid for some of them herself!

Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton and long-term partner Jade Jones surprised everyone when they got married in July, after getting engaged back in 2011. In previous interviews, Emma downplayed the possibility of them marrying, saying they didn't need marriage to "justify their relationship" but the couple looked thrilled as they became husband and wife.

Emma and Jade got married this year

Emma has a three-carat diamond trilogy ring which fans have seen in interviews on her social media channels. Now it is joined by a wedding band complete with stunning pave stones.

Emma snapped a picture of the couple's rings

Geri Horner

In 2014, Geri Halliwell got engaged to partner Christian Horner, when the Formula 1 boss popped the question with a dazzling diamond. The elegant stone is understated but incredibly sparkling, and it is believed to have a rather hefty price tag.

Geri has a sophisticated engagement ring

"The sparkling round diamond appears to be approximately 2 carats and is set in a traditional solitaire setting," said expert David Allen at 77 Diamonds. "A far cry from the look at me diamond rings worn by some of her former bandmates, Christian has selected a timeless piece for Geri that will have set him back nearly £80,000."

The couple went on to marry on Friday 15 May 2015, with a ceremony at St Mary's Church in Woburn, before hosting their reception at nearby Woburn Abbey. The beautiful bride designed her own dress alongside Philippa Lepley. The ivory lace gown featured three-quarter length sleeves, a V-back, and a gorgeous full skirt.

Geri and Christian got married in 2015

Melanie Brown

Mel B married her backing dancer in 1998, but sadly their marriage came to an end two years later. Her marriage with Stephen Belafonte in 2007 ended when she filed for divorce in 2017, and she is now pictured without the huge sparkler from Stephen that used to gleam attention on red carpets.

Mel B had a massive ring from former husband Stephen

Melanie Chisholm

The most private Spice Girl, Mel C tends to keep her personal life under wraps and as far as we are aware, she is the only one never to have a rock on her finger. She is currently dating Joe Marshall so watch this space!

Mel C has never been engaged

