Ageless Amanda Holden rocks princess gown and beehive hair for ex Les Dennis wedding

Amanda Holden, 52, doesn't look like she's aged a day since she walked down the aisle with her ex-husband Les Dennis, 69, in 1995. The Britain's Got Talent judge was just 24 when she married the Strictly Come Dancing contestant, then 42, in Bournemouth after meeting during a theatre production of The Sound of Music.

Very few details or photos have been released of their nuptials, especially since they have both remarried since then. However, some unearthed snaps show Amanda exiting their church service modelling a much more traditional bridal outfit than the modern dresses and tailored ensembles she is known for today.

The fresh-faced Heart Radio star opted for a satin princess-style dress with a square embroidered neckline and a corset bodice for her first wedding, teamed with elegant silk gloves, a delicate pouch bag and a twee veil. Instead of wearing her glossy locks down, she opted for a beehive updo and a tiara, which finished off her Cinderella look.

© South Coast Press/Shutterstock Les Dennis and Amanda Holden got married in 1995

Amanda held a huge display of yellow flowers in her hands., while her new husband dressed to impress in a morning suit with a tailcoat and a cream patterned waistcoat.

Amanda and Les split up briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey, but in 2001 they seemed determined to give things a second chance. In 2002, they confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage and officially divorced the following year.

© Rex Amanda's vintage bridal look is quite surprising

Speaking candidly about her affair in her autobiography, No Holding Back - My Story, she said: "I knew in my heart that my marriage was on the rocks, but the guilt was unbearable and I hated myself for being so deceitful.

"I'd lie awake at night, feeling how wrong this was, and wanting to stop it. I absolutely hated myself."

© Rex The couple divorced in 2003

The TV star went on to marry Chris Hughes, who has a surprising connection to her first husband. Amanda and Chris tied the knot on 10 December 2008 at St Margaret’s Church in Somerset before hosting their reception at Babington House.

For her second wedding, Amanda wore a champagne-coloured Elie Saab gown which featured a lace overlay adorned with sequin detailing and a low back. She also then switched into trainers for dancing, now that's a bride after our own heart!

© Instagram Amanda chose a more modern style of dress for her second wedding

Les also remarried after breaking it off with Amanda and is now coupled up with his third wife Claire Nicholson.

