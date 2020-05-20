11 hilarious royal wedding moments caught on camera Because if ever we needed a laugh, it's now

If there's one good thing to come from coronavirus, it's that the pandemic has put a stop to the pecking order. No-one is immune and everyone is in lockdown. This includes the royal family, and we thought, in the hope of lifting spirits, let's remind ourselves that they're actually just like us outside of a crisis too. Even at royal weddings, our favourite Princes, Princesses, Queens and Kings all have slip-ups. Take a look…

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot at St George's Chapel inside Windsor Castle in 2018, Princess Charlotte was caught sticking her tongue out in the car. She behaved impeccably throughout the service, but every three-year-old has their moments.

Princess Charlotte was also seen striking a pose with her leg up at the wedding. We only wish Kate had joined her.

Taken out of context, the Queen looked decidedly bored at the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Of course, we're sure she wasn't.

When Prince William and Kate Middleton kissed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding on 29 April 2011, bridesmaid Grace van Cutsem was seen covering her ears. Like, was all the clapping really necessary?

Prince Harry seemed to be keeping his grandmother the Queen entertained with some interesting facial expressions during the wedding of his father Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles. Either that, or he wasn't keen on the canapes.

The bridesmaids of Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston had had quite enough following the ceremony at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. They just needed a moment.

A page boy at Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, Duke of York's wedding in 1986 seemed to be struggling with how to wear his hat. Or maybe he fancied a game of peekaboo as Sarah walked down the aisle.

You know when you laugh at your own jokes that no-one else finds funny? Looks like that's what happened to this page boy at Kate Middleton and Prince William's big day.

As Crown Prince Felipe de Borbon and his bride Letizia Ortiz prepared to say 'I do' in 2004, a page boy found the perfect spot to watch on: lying on the altar next to Queen Sofia. The look of joy says it all.

Meghan and Harry shared an inside joke on their wedding day, and apparently Meghan couldn’t quite control herself. Everything is funnier when you're not allowed to laugh, right?

Sarah Ferguson's faces as she arrived at Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding quickly became a meme sensation. We're not entirely sure what she's pointing at here, but the expression gets us every time.

