Was Meghan Markle's breathtaking fitted wedding dress inspired by fellow royal?

Meghan Markle's wedding gown she walked down the aisle at St George's Chapel in 2018 wearing will go down in history.

Not only did the former Suits actress, 42, marry the brother of the future king of the United Kingdom, but she wore an unexpectedly simple gown for a surprisingly pared-back feel.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in 2018

But those who have long followed royal weddings across Europe may have had déjà vu when the first glimpses of the Duchess of Sussex's dress were caught as she entered the chapel at Windsor Castle.

The former actress' Clare Waight Keller gown was nearly identical to the one worn by Princess Angela when she married Prince Maximilian of Liechtenstein in 2000.

The Panamanian-American fashion designer tied the knot in New York City wearing a heavy satin floor-length gown with a bateau neckline, just like Meghan's.

Angela's gown also had identical three-quarter-length sleeves, a cinched waistline, and a completely unembroidered torso. Just like the Duchess', the then-Angela Gisela Brown wore a glimmering diamond tiara tucked into a long trailing veil and pointed-toe white heels.

© Shutterstock Prince Maximilian and Princess Angela stay out of the public eye

While Princess Angela's veil seemed to be a fairly plain number, albeit long, Meghan's featured intricate detailing with extra sentimental value.

Prince Harry's wife's veil skimmed the steps of St George's Chapel, held by her young page boys Brian and John Mulroney, showing off the 16.5 feet-long veil embroidered with flowers "representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition."

© Getty Meghan's veil was intricately embroidered

A statement from the palace at the time read: "Each flower was worked flat, in three dimensions to create a unique and delicate design. The workers spent hundreds of hours meticulously sewing and washing their hands 30 thirty minutes to keep the tulle and threads pristine."

© Getty Meghan wore Queen Mary's Diamond Bandeau tiara

Meghan wore the majestic Queen Mary’s bandeau tiara from the late Queen Elizabeth's vault. The official press information stated that: "The diamond bandeau is English and was made in 1932, with the entire brooch dating from 1893."

According to The Court Jeweller, the central piece of Meghan's bridal diadem was "the County of Lincoln Brooch, one of Queen Mary’s own wedding gifts."

© Getty Meghan wore a tiara from Queen Elizabeth's vault

There was also an uncanny likeness between Princess Angela and the Duchess' chic low bun and dainty stud Cartier earrings. Both bides wore a subtle warm brown smokey eye and natural lip colour.

© Shutterstock Princess Angela married her prince in 2000

Meghan's beautiful dress wasn't necessarily what royal fans expected. Princess Kate opted for a Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen gown covered in lace and Princess Beatrice wore an embellished vintage gown from her grandmother's closet.

© Getty Princess Kate's wedding dress was covered in lace

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle's business ventures since leaving royal family explored: from best-selling book, podcast to lifestyle brand

Meanwhile, Meghan opted for a minimalist look that breathed modern elegance into a royal bridal look.