Prince George's godfather Hugh Grosvenor's bride is strikingly similar to Princess Kate

Since Hugh Grosvenor, the 7th Duke of Westminster announced his engagement, the public has been wildly curious about the woman who is set to marry one of Britain's most eligible bachelors.

Not only is Hugh, 33, worth an estimated £9.878 billion, but he also has several close connections with the royal family. His godfather is King Charles and he is close friends of Prince William and Prince Harry, so much so that the brothers asked him to be a godparent to their sons Prince George and Prince Archie.

Prince George’s godfather will wed food ingredient company account manager Olivia Henson in June

But the parallels with the royals don't end there. Hugh's fiancée Olivia Henson, 31, has a strikingly similar background to William's wife the Princess of Wales, 42.

For starters, both Kate and Olivia were educated at the same high school. After attending Dragon School in Oxford, Olivia joined Marlborough College, a co-educational boarding school for pupils aged 13 to 18 which boasts facilities such as an indoor swimming pool, tennis court and an athletics track.

© Getty Hugh is a close friend of Prince William and Prince Harry

The £46,995-per-year private school counts Princess Eugenie, Samantha Cameron and Kate and her sister Pippa Middleton as alumni.

The Princess boarded between 1996 and 2000, during which time she honed her sporting abilities and became captain of the hockey team. Her schooling culminated in achieving three A-Levels in Maths, Art and English, before continuing her education in Scotland where she met Prince William.

Princess Kate studied at Marlborough College, the same school as Olivia Henson, before heading to St Andrew's University

Both Kate and Olivia achieved a 2:1 in their chosen degrees – Kate studied Art History at St Andrews University while Olivia studied Hispanic Studies and Italian at Trinity College in Ireland.

They went on to forge successful careers before marrying their partners. Kate was an accessory buyer for Jigsaw and helped the Middleton family business Party Pieces before she wed Prince William in 2011 and was given the title the Duchess of Cambridge.

Little is known about Hugh's fiancée Olivia, but she is thought to be a senior account manager at environmentally friendly B-corp Belazu. Following her upcoming nuptials in June 2024, she will not be required to give up her career and take on royal duties like Princess Kate, but as the Duke of Westminster's wife, she will similarly inherit the title of Duchess.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Hugh Grosvenor met his fiancee through friends

Hugh, much like Prince William, organised a low-key proposal to Olivia, asking for her hand at his family home at Eaton Hall, Cheshire following a two-year relationship. The couple shared their happy news by posing for a photo at Eaton Estate dressed in casual outfits, but they have yet to reveal Olivia's ring.

Anticipation will be high for the high-society wedding in June – will Hugh's bride opt for a traditional lace wedding dress like the Princess of Wales?

