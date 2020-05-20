Absolutely India: Mancs In Mumbai star Ryan Thomas popped the question to his girlfriend Lucy Mecklenburgh on 22 June 2019 while the couple were at a romantic dinner during their holiday in Positano, Italy. Soon after their engagement in August, Lucy spoke out about where they were at with wedding planning, and it seemed the couple hadn't made much progress at all, while they have also welcomed their baby boy Roman since. Nonetheless, almost one year later after Ryan sealed the deal with an amazing engagement ring for Lucy, and it's likely that the couple are having to put their plans on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Granted, having their first child would have meant putting all plans for their big day on the backburner, but baby Roman is now over two months old, and Ryan and Lucy are surely excited to tie the knot. During a question and answer session on her Instagram Stories, one follower asked, "Have you set a date for the big day?" And though Lucy confirmed that they hadn't, she added, "We have been super busy and are still in the engagement bubble! But I can't wait to start planning."

What's more, Lucy's previous comments on their wedding day revealed plans for celebrations which certainly wouldn't adhere to the current coronavirus guidelines including social distancing. Another of Lucy's followers asked whether the couple would like to have a small intimate wedding, or a big one, to which Lucy responded, "BIG. Ryan has a VERY LARGE circle of friends."

As for her wedding dress, having a baby would have of course meant Lucy was unable to go for fittings during the nine-month pregnancy, but when asked if she had started looking, Lucy told fans she was a big fan of The Wedding Club and The Wedding Gallery when she accompanied her sister there for her dress fittings. Sadly, both stores remain closed amid COVID-19.

