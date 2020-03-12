Lucy Mecklenburgh and Ryan Thomas have welcomed their baby son. The couple shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday, posting the first photo of their little boy and announcing his name. The black-and-white photo showed Lucy holding her son's hand, and the first-time mummy simply wrote: "Roman Ravello Thomas."

Lucy, 28, and Ryan, 35, announced their pregnancy news in August, on the same day as Lucy's birthday. The former TOWIE star shared a photo of Ryan and herself unboxing a gorgeous little baby grow, with her hand placed tenderly over her budding bump. Lots of Lucy's famous friends were quick to congratulate her, with Lydia Bright writing: "Wohooooooooo, we can finally scream it from the rooftops. Can’t wait for our babies to be best friends."

Lucy Mecklenburgh has welcomed her baby boy

In September, the couple revealed the gender of their unborn baby. Lucy posted a video of the pair sitting at the Coppa Club by London's picturesque Tower Bridge. It showed a very excited Lucy opening the gender reveal envelope and then giving Ryan the news that they were expecting a baby boy. Former Corrie star Ryan punches the air, before hugging Lucy, who exclaims: "I can't believe it! I knew it was. I knew, I knew, I knew." Ryan could then be seen shedding a tear and kissing Lucy's tummy.

In December, Lucy gave her fans a sneak peek inside her son's nursery. From cushions to lamps, the little boy's room features neutral accessories covered in cute animals, with little splashes of golds, greys and silvers. As well as white cushions with grey tree and safari animal prints, Lucy also revealed the sweetest lamp made up of a large gold giraffe base and finished off with a neutral shade.

Lucy announced her baby boy's arrival on 12 March

And the animal lighting doesn't end there - she also showed off a white monkey hanging on a rope which will likely take pride of place on the nursery's ceiling. "It's quite worrying that I've spent more money on his bedroom than my bedroom," she captioned one of her Instagram videos. "I'm more excited about his room too! That's mum life right!?"

