Joe Wicks shares rare photo of parents on his wedding day The Body Coach previously opened up about his parents' struggles with homelessness and drug addiction

Joe Wicks, The Body Coach, married his now-wife Rosie Jones in 2019, and while the couple have shared several photos of the day since, Joe recently took to Instagram to give fans a look inside his wedding album, including a selection of never-before-seen images. The book included a rare snap of Joe and his parents, Gary and Raquela, who Joe previously admitted had both struggled with homelessness and drug addiction.

Joe Wicks shared a rare photo of his parents

In an interview with Russell Brand, he said: "My mum left home when she was 15, she got kicked out of her home, was living in a squat at 15. She met my dad in a squat in Epsom, they had my brother Nikki, she was 17. A year and a half later she had me. She's 19 years old, with two kids and a drug addict partner in and out of rehab and she raised us. I love my dad, we have a great relationship now but there were a lot of years when my dad was absent and it was my mum that raised me. My mum, bless her, she always taught us right and wrong because of my dad's addiction, me and Nikki steered clear of that."

The photo was positioned alongside a picture of Rosie and her parents on the big day.

Joe was photographed as now-wife Rosie walked down the aisle

As for the rest of the album, it features a photo of Joe as he watched Rosie walk down the aisle, as well as several snaps of the venue and the woodland theme including their wedding dinner in a converted barn, a pop-up prosecco bar on a Harley Davidson, fairground rides, and a bar labelled 'Rosie & Joe'.

Joe and Rosie had a woodland themed wedding

Joe's final Instagram Story was a photo of the couple walking out of the ceremony hand in hand, which Joe captioned, "The end… is the beginning."

