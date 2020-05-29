Celebrities who have got engaged in lockdown: from Leigh-Anne Pinnock to Craig Revel-Horwood The silver lining of lockdown for these loved-up couples

The coronavirus pandemic has been a time of uncertainty for millions of us around the world, but for these couples it has made them more certain of one thing; they want to spend the rest of their lives together. Truly the silver lining of the lockdown, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Craig Revel-Horwood and Coronation Street's Sally Carman have all been on the receiving end of romantic proposals in the past couple of months, and are no doubt eager to start wedding planning once life slowly returns to normal. Look back on the memorable moments these stars got engaged…

Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Andre Gray

Andre Gray proposed to Leigh-Anne Pinnock as they celebrated their fourth anniversary on 28 May. The footballer pulled out their stops to create a dreamy setup in their back garden, with a canopy of fairy lights surrounding a sofa where he got down on one knee. "Let the caption speak for itself this time. Hasta la muerte," Andre captioned two photos on Instagram.

Craig Revel-Horwood and Jonathan Myring

Strictly judge Craig Revel-Horwood announced his engagement to Jonathan Myring in April, shortly after the couple had returned from a trip to his native Australia. Jonathan revealed that he popped the question to Craig in the bath, after his original plan to propose on a beautiful river bank in Tasmania was ruined. Asked whether he was surprised, Craig replied: "Yeah, I was completely shocked. I didn't expect it at all. I was so shocked, I said 'no' to begin with. But that was a joke. I'm really, really happy, it was absolutely fantastic."

Joe Duttine and Sally Carman

Coronation Street actor Joe Duttine didn't let the lockdown stand in the way of his proposal plans with his co-star girlfriend Sally Carman. The couple got engaged at their home in March, and shared a photo of themselves celebrating the happy news with a glass of champagne. Another snap offered a look at Sally's beautiful engagement ring, which features a huge emerald flanked by diamonds on a gold band.

Axle Whitehead and Liezl Carstens

Former Neighbours and Home and Away actor Axle Whitehead proposed to his long-term girlfriend Liezl Carstens over the Easter weekend, while Australia was still in lockdown. Sharing three photos of himself and Liezl kissing, a close-up of her striking engagement ring, and his fiancée celebrating with a glass of wine, Axle wrote on Instagram: "Pulled the trigger and got a yes! Game on!!"

Emily Weiss and Will Gaybrick

Glossier beauty founder Emily Weiss revealed her engagement to her boyfriend Will Gaybrick in March, with a photo that offered a look at her sparkling diamond engagement ring. "So a week ago, we got engaged. (!) Even during the wildest most uncertain times, there are silver linings," Emily wrote on Instagram.

