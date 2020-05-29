﻿
Lisa Faulkner and John Torode receive unexpected wedding gift during lockdown

The celebrity cooks tied the knot in October 2019

Jenni McKnight

Lisa Faulkner and John Torode received an unexpected wedding gift on Thursday – seven months after tying the knot! While it may be late, it was certainly very much appreciated as it was a welcome addition to a birthday gift Lisa bought her husband last year. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Lisa shared: "We have just been sent a wedding present, a really lovely wedding present actually from the people at Morso. So I bought Johnno this BBQ last year for his birthday, which we love and use all the time, and look what they gave us as a wedding present, which they've been waiting to give us because of COVID. Amazing. Thank you so much."

The surprise package was an assortment of cooking utensils, including pots and pans, to match the £1,920 Morso Forno Deluxe Terra set that Lisa bought John for his birthday in July. All the kitchen tools match in cast-iron black, with each saucepan finished with an oiled oak handle. There are also a number of storage jars, a pestle and mortar, flowerpots for herbs and a grill plate. What an amazing gift!

lisa-faulkner-wedding-gift-3

Lisa and John received an unexpected wedding gift

Lisa and John married in front of their close friends and family in a beautiful autumnal wedding ceremony, which took place at Aynhoe Park in Northamptonshire on 24 October. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day.

lisa-faulkner-wedding-gift

Morso delivered a collection of cooking utensils and tools

The day after their wedding, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

