John Torode and Lisa Faulkner have marked their six-month wedding anniversary in style! Taking to their respecting Instagram pages on Friday, the couple - who tied the knot on 24 October - shared a series of photos, including a new picture of Lisa, to celebrate the special day. "Six months today. Happy Anniversary my love @lisafaulknercooks.. #married photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography," the MasterChef judge wrote alongside the snap, which showed the new bride smiling widely just moments after they exchanged their wedding vows.

Lisa, 48, uploaded a photo from their reception, and joked that she plans on wearing her wedding dress all day. "Happy six month anniversary my husband @johntorodecooks, who knew six months later we would be stuck together completely. Will be wearing my dress all day!!" Actress Sarah Parish was one of the first to comment, writing: "Congratulations you gorgeous pair." Amanda Holden added a series of heart-shaped emojis.

John, 54, met former EastEnders star Lisa when she competed in Celebrity MasterChef in 2015. Love blossomed in the famous TV kitchen and in 2019 the couple married at Aynhoe Park in Oxfordshire in front of family and friends. Their wedding celebrations were held over two days, with the happy couple enjoying a pre-wedding dinner on the eve of their big day. Lisa previously told HELLO! of her relationship with John: "I love being with him. We don't stop talking – chat, chat, chat. He's like my best mate."

The day after their wedding, Lisa shared her delight over getting married to John with her followers, telling them: "The happiest day of my life!!! Cue the wedding spam for the next few weeks! Apologies in advance. Yesterday I married the man of my dreams @johntorodecooks and we had the BEST Day EVER, filled with all our family and friends and such Love. Thank you @aynhoepark we didn't want to leave! #allyouneedislove photo courtesy of @jamesfearphotography."

