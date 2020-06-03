Loose Women star Nadia Sawalha and her husband Mark Adderley are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary today and, in the hope of helping you navigate another lockdown occasion besides birthdays and hen parties, we thought it only right to show you how the couple are honouring their big day.

Nadia took to Instagram to share a photo of Mark and herself at home, and revealed that the couple are spending the afternoon getting dressed up and enjoying what might be the most epic sushi spread we have ever seen. She captioned the post, "Eighteen years married! Thank you so much for all your messages! We blooming love you all! As we usually look a right bloody mess, we decided to get out of our leggings and spruce up for a classic 'Instagram loved up couple photo'. We even got an obscene amount of sushi in! I mean, honestly what self-respecting 'loved up Instagram couple' would attempt such a photo without raw fish." But apparently the photo didn’t quite go to plan. "Anyway, bloody typical us," Nadia went on. "Swipe across for our 'loved up couple Instagram pic' fail! Ha, didn’t realise that the effing ladder was in shot again! 'The uninvited guest'. Seriously from the bottom of our hearts, thank you. 'There are so many more good than bad people in the world'. #sushilovers #instagramidiots #weddinganniversary."

Mark also shared a photo of the pair enjoying their takeaway, and wrote, "Ah, 18 years, though I did think it was 17, what can I say, in the words of the band Lamb in their song GORECKI: All this time I've loved you, and never known your face, all this time I've missed you, and searched this human race, here is true peace, here my heart knows calm, safe in your soul, bathed in your sighs, wanna stay right here, till the end of time, till the earth stops turning, gonna love you until the seas run dry, I've found the one I've waited for. #marriedlife #anniversary #weddinganniversary #18yearstogether #soulmate."

