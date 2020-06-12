This is how much Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's jaw-dropping wedding cost Kimye spared no expense on their big day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West married on 24 May 2014 after two years of dating, and from a mindblowing venue in Florence, Italy to Kim's bespoke couture wedding dress designed by Riccardo Tisci, formerly creative director of Givenchy, it was one of the most incredible celebrity weddings to have ever taken place. Six years on, the couple are parents to their four children: North West, Psalm West, Chicago West and Saint West, and despite recent rumours that their marriage is on the rocks, Kim and Kanye seem stronger than ever.

Kim branded Kanye her "King" as she shared a series of Instagram posts for his birthday last week, as well as one with the caption, "Thank you for always being you and never letting the world change who you are. Life wouldn’t be the same without you." In fact, their ongoing love was so strong at the time of their nuptials that they spent a whopping £6million on their entire wedding weekend. Yes, really. Here's a breakdown of some of the costs that racked up to such an eyewatering total.

Number of guests: 200

Venue cost: £240,000, without any extras (flowers, decorations, music – the list goes on…)

Guest transportation: £45,000 per private jet to fly guests to and from Paris and Florence.

Wedding dress cost: £178,000

Kim's wedding dress cost £178,000

Extra dresses for their rehearsal dinner and Kim's hen party: £57,000

Hen party cost: £2,450 for Kim's extravagant dinner in Paris.

Wedding cake cost: £2,400 for a design including seven tiers and three people to transport it.

Add to that the cost of catering both their OTT rehearsal dinner at the Palace of Versailles for 600 guests, and the wedding menu for the 200 guests they had on the day at the 16th-century Fort di Belvedere in Florence, along with everything from Kim's make-up artist to all of Kanye's outfits, and it's not hard to see where the money went.

