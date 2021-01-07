Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words Kim and Kanye are rumoured to be getting a divorce

As power couples go, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are one of Hollywood's finest. From their successful individual careers to their four wonderful children together and their jaw-dropping lavish lifestyle. However, they are currently facing a swirling pot of increasing divorce rumours – and it could all be over for the A-list couple who married in 2014. From how they first met to standing by each other when times are tough, here's what Kim and Kanye have to say about their relationship.

When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West first met

Their first encounter wasn’t exactly love at first sight and Kim has since admitted that Kanye didn't even remember her name. Speaking on an anniversary special of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim said: "He was asking his friends: 'Who is this Kim Kardajan?' He didn't know what my name was."

Kanye West's lyrics about Kim Kardashian

Kanye West actually penned a song that mentioned falling in love with Kim before she married Kris Humphries. In Cold, the lyrics read: "And I’ll admit, I had fell in love with Kim. Around the same time she had fell in love with him. Well, that’s cool, baby girl, do ya thang."

Kim and Kanye's whole relationship has been in the spotlight

Kanye West speaking out about marriage

Speaking to Details magazine in 2009, before Kim and Kanye were an item, Kanye showed his romantic side by talking about marriage: "What I feel like, cause I wanna be married, of course, I feel like the type of girl I would be with is a fellow superhero. So we get that 'already flying and now we’re just flying together' thing."

The couple are rumoured to be getting a divorce

Kim Kardashian's pregnancy announcement

The couple were dating in 2011/2012 and in December 2012, hit-maker Kanye took the opportunity to announce Kim's pregnancy during a New Year's Eve concert in Atlantic City. The rapper asked the music to cut and said: "Make noise for my baby mama right here."

Kanye West's proposal to Kim Kardashian

In 2013, Kanye hired out a baseball stadium to pull off a romantic proposal, but it turns out he wasn’t his usual confident self when it came to Kim saying yes. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest, the rapper admitted he wasn't sure what Kim would say, adding: "I'm not arrogant about love and feelings at all . . . I knew I wanted her to be my girl for a long time."

Kim wore a spectacular dress to her 2014 wedding

Kanye West's wedding speech

Fast forward to 2014 and the couple said "I do" in a spectacular ceremony. In Kanye's wedding speech, he took the opportunity to compliment his new wife, saying: "[Kim is] the ideal celebrity… the ideal art." He also went on to announce that he and Kim are "warriors".

Kim Kardashian on married life

Despite being one of Hollywood's most talked-about pairings, Kim admitted to Stellar Magazine in 2019 that her life with husband Kanye was "simple" and like that of an ordinary couple. "He's very simple. If I bring him a warm brownie and ice-cream, he's very happy, and that'll win me points for, like, a good week. And he lets me watch my TV shows that I want at night. Even when he wants to watch Rick and Morty all night long, and I want to watch Dateline, he lets me watch Dateline."

Kim and Kanye with their four children

Kim Kardashian on Kanye West's mental health

When Kanye posted a string of strange social posts, fans were concerned for his mental wellbeing and Kim spoke out about his bi-polar disorder and in turn admitted that Kanye is a "brilliant but complicated person".

Kim has stood by Kanye during his mental health struggles

Kim Kardashian's anniversary message

Not so long ago, Kim and Kanye celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary and Kim declared her love for Kanye in a social media post. She penned: "6 years down; forever to go, until the end."

