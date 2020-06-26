Ruth Langsford shares heartfelt tribute to Eamonn Holmes on 10th wedding anniversary The This Morning presenters have been together for 24 years

Ruth Langsford has shared a series of throwback photos from her wedding day with Eamonn Holmes in honour of their tenth wedding anniversary. The couple married on 26 June 2010 in a ceremony covered exclusively by HELLO!, and Ruth's photos show the pair in the grounds of their picturesque wedding venue and sharing a dance at their reception.

"Loving & laughing for 24 years… Happy 10th Anniversary my darling @eamonnholmes," Ruth captioned the post. The couple quickly received congratulatory messages from celebrity friends including Fleur East, who wrote: "Wonderful!! Congratulations!" Meanwhile, regular This Morning contributor Juliet Sear added: "Oh wonderful! Enjoy today both of you."

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary

Ruth and Eamonn haven't yet shared how they plan to celebrate their special day, however, they will be working together on Friday morning as they present their regular weekly slot on This Morning.

The couple married at The Elvetham hotel in Hampshire in June 2010 following a 13-year relationship, with their son Jack and Eamonn's three children – Declan, Rebecca and Niall – all in attendance.

Of their wedding, Belfast-born Eamonn told HELLO!: "Ruth and I have always known we're good together and she knows I love her more today than ever." The 60-year-old went on to say: "This is our chance to seal that properly and to say to the people we care about and those we've got to know well over the years, 'Come and share this special day with us. Come and enjoy a big old hooley!'"

The couple shared their wedding exclusively with HELLO!

As for their feelings for one another, Ruth declared: "Eamonn and I are lucky that, as well as loving and caring for one another, we’re still very much in love. Our relationship is very passionate. We’re like Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor – although we bicker and argue, ultimately our love for each other and the bond we share is so strong. He's the rock in my life – my safe place. He’s my protector, my big Alpha Male. He’s all man and I find that so attractive."

