5 things you probably never knew about Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's wedding Look back at their big day on their first anniversary

Rachel Riley married her husband and Strictly star Pasha Kovalev on 28 June 2019, and today marks their first wedding anniversary. The couple started dating in 2014 after they were partnered together in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing, and married in secret after eloping to Las Vegas. Take a look back on their big day as they celebrate their first year together…

1. When did Rachel Riley get married?

Countdown star Rachel married Pasha Kovalev on 28 June 2019. Rachel shared the news with a photo of the couple in front of a carousel decorated with flowers and the caption, "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev married in Las Vegas

2. Where was Rachel Riley's wedding?

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev married in secret in Las Vegas. If reports are true, neither Rachel nor Pasha's family or friends had any idea they were going there to get married. They went on to enjoy a honeymoon in Spain, including trips to Barcelona and Bilbao.

3. Where did Rachel Riley get her wedding dress from?

As well as shunning tradition and marrying without family and friends present, Rachel also opted for a non-conformist wedding dress. It was a short cream and pink patterned style that flattered her then baby bump, with a V-neck and a flared skirt.

Rachel shared an unseen photo of the couple on their wedding day in October 2019

4. What did Pasha Kovalev wear to his wedding with Rachel Riley?

Pasha, meanwhile, opted for a blue blazer, a white shirt and cream trousers.

5. What has Rachel Riley said about her wedding?

After divorcing from her first husband Jamie Gilbert in November 2013, one year after marriage, Rachel opened up about her relationship with Pasha and told the Radio Times: "I am in love now. I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure anymore. I don’t worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." Since, she shared a photo of herself and Pasha having used FaceApp to make them appear older, and joked, "4 weeks of married life already and it's definitely taken its toll! Anyone else think that old Pash looks a bit like Jeff Stelling?!"

Rachel posted a photo of herself and Pasha after using FaceApp to appear aged

