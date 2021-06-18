Celebrities who married in Las Vegas: Kelly Ripa, Rachel Riley, Lily Allen and more Check out the fun photos!

From the casinos and luxury bars to the mammoth hotels, the methodology in Las Vegas is usually the bigger the better – but not when it comes to weddings. This US destination has earned a reputation as the perfect place to elope for low-key, but super-fun nuptials and it issues over 80,000 marriage licenses annually. The likes of Lily Allen, Rachel Riley and Kelly Ripa have all said "I do" in Las Vegas, check out the incredible photos…

Lily Allen and David Harbour

Lily Allen and David Harbour married in Las Vegas

Lily Allen confirmed her wedding to Stranger Things actor David Harbour with a series of Instagram posts on 9 September. The couple had a fun and intimate ceremony attended only by her two daughters, Marnie and Ethel, featuring a performance from an Elvis impersonator. Afterwards, they celebrated by going to In-N-Out burger for their wedding breakfast.

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev

Rachel Riley eloped with Pasha Kovalev in 2019

Strictly couple Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev eloped to Las Vegas at the end of June 2019. The Countdown star shared the news with a photo of the couple in front of a carousel decorated with flowers and the caption, "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev… We both said yes!"

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa said "I do" in a $199 wedding dress

The Live with Kelly and Ryan host and her beau Mark Consuelos decided to elope and tie the knot in Las Vegas in 1996. The dress Kelly decided to wear on her big day was in fact a gown she already had in her wardrobe. Speaking on her own chat show, she confessed: "I bought it at the Barney's Warehouse sale, it was $199 on final clearance sale." And she even re-wares it! "It's a beach cover-up now. I wear it all the time. It was the best $199 I ever spent in my life," Kelly candidly revealed.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' wedding was live-streamed on Instagram

Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner married Joe Jonas in a star-studded Las Vegas ceremony after the Billboard Music Awards in 2019. The ceremony was live-streamed on Instagram by DJ Diplo, which showed Sophie wearing a chic bridal jumpsuit. The couple later said 'I Do' a second time with a lavish ceremony in France that July.

Charlie Brooker and Konnie Huq

Konnie Huq and Charlie Brooker married at the Little White Wedding Chapel

Black Mirror writer Charlie Brooker married former Blue Peter host Konnie Huq at the Little White Wedding Chapel on 26 July 2010. Some ten years later, the couple are still happily married and are parents to children Covey and Huxley.

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon

Pamela Anderson and Rick Salomon have married twice

Former Baywatch star Pamela Anderson tied the knot with Rick Salomon in Las Vegas in October 2007. The marriage was annulled in February 2008, but the pair went on to marry for a second time before divorcing in 2015.

Britney Spears and Jason Alexander

Britney Spears' Las Vegas wedding was annulled after 55 hours

Britney's surprise Las Vegas wedding to her childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004 was over as quickly as it began, with the couple receiving an annulment just 55 hours later.

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister

Nicky Hilton and Todd Andrew Meister also married in Vegas

Prior to her current marriage to James Rothschild, Paris Hilton's sister Nicky married former boyfriend Todd Andrew Meister in Las Vegas in August 2004. However, their marriage didn't last long and was annulled in November that year.

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton

Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton married in Las Vegas in 2000

Angelina Jolie had only been dating Billy Bob Thornton for two months when they got married in Las Vegas in 2000. The actress was dressed down for their nuptials in a grey vest top and jeans, while Billy Bob wore a shirt and trucker cap. The couple were married for three years before they called it quits.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman married on a night out

Following a night out in Las Vegas in 1998, Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman made the decision to get hitched. However, they filed for an annulment only nine days later.

Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere spontaneously married in a "quickie wedding" at The Church of the West in Las Vegas in December 1991, after three years of dating. The couple exchanged rings made out of tin foil, and Cindy decided to wear an Armani suit rather than a wedding dress.

Cindy Crawford celebrated her wedding to Richard Gere by going for pancakes

Writing in her book, Becoming, the model explained: "After work one day Richard had proposed marriage, and we flew to Vegas that night for a quickie wedding with a few friends. While there is some charm to getting married at The Little Chapel of the West and then going to Denny's afterward for some celebratory pancakes, I never quite felt that I was really married.

"I remember the next day being at a car wash in L.A. and hearing the radio DJ announcing my wedding and congratulating us – it was surreal."

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis married at the Little White Wedding Chapel

The Little White Wedding Chapel was the setting for Demi Moore and Bruce Willis' wedding in November 1987, before a celebration at the Golden Nugget Hotel. The couple were married for ten years and had three daughters together before their split in 1998.

Cher and Greg Allman

Cher and Greg Allman split after nine days of marriage

Back in 1975, Cher married Greg Allman in a ceremony at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas. However, they split just nine days later, with the singer blaming her new husband's addiction issues.

