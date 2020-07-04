David Beckham shares rare footage of wedding dance to mark anniversary with Victoria The couple celebrated their 21st wedding anniversary on Saturday

David Beckham was feeling romantic on Saturday morning as he shared a loving tribute to his wife of 21 years, Victoria.

Taking to Instagram, the father-of-four shared a clip that featured special past moments, such as the birth of their children and their wedding dance.

"Well about 23 years ago I was sat in a room with Gary Neville and the Spice Girls were on the TV and I turned around to him and said "ohhhh I like that one in the little black catsuit" who would have thought that all these years later we are celebrating 21 years of marriage and have four of the most beautiful and perfect kids.. Thank you & Happy Anniversary I Love You @victoriabeckham," he wrote alongside the clip.

Victoria also posted a lovely clip featuring special photos taken throughout their relationship. "Happy Anniversary @davidbeckham, I can't believe it has been 21 years since we said "I do". Four children, four dogs, so much laughter and I love you more each day. Xxxxxx," she wrote.

Friends and fans were quick to send in their congratulations with Robbie Keane writing: "Happy anniversary guys."

The couple will be celebrating their special day at their Cotswolds home alongside their children

A follower said: "God bless you always, amazing beautiful family." Whilst another one remarked: "What a fab couple, happy anniversary."

The pair will no doubt spend a special day together with their four children - with Brooklyn having recently returned to the UK after spending part of the lockdown in America with his girlfriend.

On Thursday, Brooklyn's younger brother Cruz, 15, shared a photo of his big brother chasing younger sister Harper, eight, across the family's private Cotswolds grounds.

Romeo, 17, was also visible in the snap, and could be seen looking on as Brooklyn and Harper larked around. What's more, just an hour after Cruz shared the image, Brooklyn took to his own Instagram to post a photo of one of the Beckhams' beloved pet dogs posing in the garden of their Oxfordshire home, further suggesting that the young star has returned home.