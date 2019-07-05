Victoria Beckham reveals David's romantic anniversary surprise: 'A dream come true' How romantic

David Beckham pulled out all the stops to ensure his 20th wedding anniversary to Victoria Beckham was one to remember, by treating her to a once-in-a-lifetime date. The fashion designer revealed that her husband had taken her for a private tour of the incredible Palace of Versailles in France, which she said was a "dream come true".

"A private tour, dream come true!! Nous avons eu le privilège de vivre un moment magique au Château de Versailles. 🇫🇷 X Kisses @davidbeckham #howromantic," Victoria wrote on Instagram, which translates to: "We had the privilege of experiencing a magical moment at the Château de Versailles."

David Beckham treated Victoria Beckham to a private tour of the Palace of Versailles

The mother-of-four shared a photo of herself and David standing at the Temple de l’Amour within the gardens of the palace, and they were both dressed to impress. The retired footballer looked smart in a black suit, while Victoria wore an ivory knee-length dress and red court shoe heels.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in photos

David also shared a selection of images from their exclusive day out, telling fans it was "one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen". The photos showed the couple posing in front of the chateau, as well as a stunning snap of Victoria standing inside an opulent hallway.

The couple celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary

"Most amazing visit to Le Château de Versailles on a very special day.. Thank you to everyone for making it so memorable @chateauversailles One of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen @victoriabeckham," David wrote.

MORE: The Beckhams share loved-up photo from Glastonbury

It’s little surprise that David treated his wife to an extra-special date on Thursday, as it was a particularly memorable milestone for the couple, marking 20 years since they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Ireland. It comes days after the couple enjoyed some remarkably different celebrations, with a fun-filled weekend at Glastonbury Festival with their friends including David Gardner.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.