Victoria and David Beckham's 'intimate' £750k Disney-themed wedding with baby Brooklyn

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham had only just become parents to their eldest son Brooklyn when they exchanged vows in Ireland.

The new parents and their three-month-old little boy headed to a castle in Ireland for their nuptials, which reportedly cost £750k, on 4 July 1999. Despite their Disney-themed wedding day featuring a corset ballgown wedding dress and throne chairs inspired by royalty, Victoria has since insisted that it was an "intimate" affair.

"I think that the media glamorized the wedding much more than it actually was," Victoria said at the annual Business of Fashion VOICES 2022. "I love to have fun. I work very very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humor does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be]," she added.

As they celebrate their 24th wedding anniversary, we look back at David and Victoria's 1999 wedding and their secret vow renewal.

When did David and Victoria Beckham get married?

The Beckhams share four children, and their eldest son was just three months at their wedding

David and Victoria Beckham married on 4 July 1999 following a two-year relationship. The couple announced their engagement in January 1998 and welcomed their first child, son Brooklyn, in March 1999. Their little boy acted as the couple's adorable ring bearer.

Where did Victoria and David Beckham's wedding take place?

The couple's wedding reception, Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin

Victoria and David tied the knot at Luttrellstown Castle on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900 and sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

What wedding dresses did Victoria Beckham wear?

Victoria wore two wedding dresses on her big day, which was reportedly inspired by Disney's Robin Hood. The first was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David, alongside a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples.

Although her sister and maid of honour Louise rocked a strapless Chloe dress for the occasion, Victoria's young bridesmaids – her 13-month-old niece Liberty and David’s 16-month-old niece Georgina – were dressed as woodland fairies.

Later in the day, she and David both changed into their vibrant second wedding outfits from Antonio Berardi as they cut the cake, which was a three-tiered apple-covered confection. The bride rocked a one-shoulder 'Jessica Rabbit' dress with floral applique and thigh-high split, and the groom opted for a matching suit with suede Manolo shoes.

Which celebrity guests were at David and Victoria Beckham's wedding?

As you can imagine, there was a star-studded guest list at the couple's wedding, including Victoria's Spice Girls bandmates and David's Manchester United and England teammates. Footballer Gary Neville was David's best man.

When did David and Victoria Beckham renew their wedding vows?

© Getty The couple secretly renewed their wedding vows at their home

In 2017, David revealed that he and Victoria had secretly renewed their wedding vows and the ceremony was a lot different to their original nuptials. Speaking about their lavish wedding during the 75th-anniversary edition of Radio 4's Desert Island Discs, the retired footballer said: "We did throw a lot at it. We have renewed our vows since then and it was a lot more private, there were about six people there in our house."

Speaking about their memorable outfits on their original big day, David joked: "Victoria's was pretty nice. Mine, I'm like, 'What was I thinking?' I even had a top hat in purple. What was I thinking?"

