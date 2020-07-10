Wimbledon star Novak Djokovic's wedding to Jelena Ristic will blow your mind: exclusive photos

While Novak Djokovic might not be able to compete in the Wimbledon championships amid the coronavirus pandemic this year, he does have another exciting event: his sixth wedding anniversary. Novak married his wife Jelena on 10 July 2014, in a ceremony they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and it was truly one of the most beautiful celebrity weddings we've ever seen.

The tennis champion, who had won the tournament for the second time only days earlier, married his childhood sweetheart in the grounds of Montenegro’s Aman Sveti Stefan resort. Jelena was pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time, a baby boy named Stefan who was born in October that year. Their second child, Tara, followed in September 2017.

Novak Djokovic and Jelena Ristic shared their wedding day with HELLO!

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about the moment he saw his bride – dressed in an exquisite gown by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen – Novak said Jelena took his breath away. "Seeing her for the first time in her wedding dress, smiling and walking towards me… She looked like an angel," Novak said. "I was trying to be present in that moment and memorise it. I was focused on her, and her smile, and our baby. It really was a perfect moment."

His bride felt the same way. "I was very nervous and everything seemed a blur," Jelena told the magazine. "I was seeing him through tears and immediately started crying when I saw him. “I was just so happy and probably being pregnant makes it quite difficult to control the emotions. I am so blessed to have him in my life. I couldn't ask for a better partner than him.”

Jelena continued: "The wedding was everything we hoped it would be. Our family and closest friends united in a beautiful setting in celebration of our love. It was truly emotional and unforgettable for us." Novak also revealed that their wedding day was all the sweeter as it came just days after his Wimbledon success. "I am marrying the woman I love and there is no better feeling than that. To win Wimbledon and to now be preparing for fatherhood – I couldn't ask for more!" he said.

