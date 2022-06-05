Natalie Anderson surprises husband with vow renewal in the Maldives - EXCLUSIVE The stunning ceremony took place at the beach

Actress Natalie Anderson has renewed her wedding vows in a surprise ceremony at Velassaru in the Maldives – so secret that not even her husband James Shepherd knew what was about to happen.

Sharing the happy news exclusively in HELLO! magazine, 40-year-old Natalie says, "How James didn't know is beyond me," as she reveals she hatched a plan with their nine-year-old son Freddie that played out in the finest tradition of a romantic film, with him delivering a special letter to get his father to the beach ceremony on time.

"It was so magical and so intimate with it just being the three of us. It was absolutely perfect and all I dreamt it would be," says Natalie of the ceremony that took place on 28 May, just days before their wedding anniversary on 6 June.

Quite by chance, the joyful mix of red, white and blue in both the traditional costume and island location was a glorious reminder of the celebrations going on back home for the Platinum Jubilee.

"Red petals, white sand, blue sky – it was incredible," says health and fitness project manager and coach James, 50. A delighted Natalie adds: "When they brought out the red petals, I was like, 'Oh my goodness, this is so beautiful.'"

Natalie, who will soon be making her big-screen debut in action thriller Memory, alongside Liam Neeson and Monica Bellucci, as well as starring in TV's Hollyoaks, tells HELLO! how the letter invited James to the ceremony to re-promise themselves to each another, saying: 'I love you and if you’d like to do the same, please meet me at the beach…'

The couple will celebrate their wedding anniversary this week

She chose a gown by Dutch bridal designer Modeca.

"I knew I wanted something that was simple, that I could wear without shoes, that was beachy with a lovely silhouette and just different to my wedding dress," says Natalie, who still has the Pronovias silk and Swarovski-beaded and lace dress with 8ft cathedral train she wore 14 years ago for their wedding in North Yorkshire.

