12 celebs who lost their wedding rings – and the shocking places they were found

Whether you've spent months preparing a romantic proposal for your partner or you've meticulously planned your wedding day, nobody expects that their engagement or wedding rings will go missing – especially not celebrities who have spent small fortunes on their rocks.

Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian, Paddy McGuinness, Megan Fox and more stars have misplaced their sentimental jewellery over the years. And while some lucky ones have shared the tale once the bands were back in their possession, others have not been so fortunate to be reunited with their gems. Take a look at the surprising stories behind missing celeb wedding rings…

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton lost her enormous $2 million engagement ring from ex-fiance Chris Zylka while partying in a Miami nightclub, according to Page Six. The hotel heiress reportedly noticed her 20-carat pear-shaped diamond was missing as she was dancing at the RC Cola Plant.

Luckily, her security team scoured the venue and found the ring in an ice bucket at another VIP table.

Dermot O'Leary

In 2020, Dermot O'Leary's wedding band was stolen from his locker at a Psycle gym in central London. Alongside a photo of the alleged thief, who was later identified, Dermot wrote: "I know there are more important things happening in the world right now, but last week my bag (with my wedding ring in it) was stolen from a locked locker at Psycle on Mortimer St. London.

"I'm not after any special preferential treatment. I'm not the victim of a violent crime, and even though no-one should have to - I can handle all the impersonal items being stolen (the wallet, phone, watch, keys etc.) But this man stole my wedding ring and gold crucifix. Something that would mean nothing to him - but everything to me."

Andy Murray

Andy Murray is back on the tennis court for Wimbledon, but you might have noticed he isn't wearing his wedding ring. The band is normally fastened to the laces on his shoes, which is how he lost it whilst competing in Indian Wells, California in 2021.

He explained that he had left his shoes to dry underneath the car at the time. "I decided when I got back to the hotel that the trainers needed some air and I needed to dry them out a little bit, so I have no balcony in my room and didn't want to leave them in my room so I thought, 'I'm going to leave the shoes underneath the car'," Andy said. "When I got back to the car in the morning, the shoes were gone."

After his physio asked about his wedding ring, he realised it was missing. He continued: "I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I am playing because I can't play with it on my hand, so, yeah, my wedding ring has been stolen again."

Eddie Redmayne

Eddie Redmayne similarly admitted he kept his wedding ring in a safe place close to hand – until it disappeared! Just months after tying the knot with Hannah Bagshawe, the actor was working on The Danish Girl when he noticed that his silver band was missing.

"When you're filming you have to take off these things and I actually lost my wedding ring," he told E! News. "So this is a new wedding ring that is being worn. I was pinning it to my costume every day and one day it disappeared."

Alex Jones

The One Show host Alex Jones has lost her ring not once, but twice! The famous mum was interviewing newly-engaged Stacey Solomon when she shared the hilarious anecdote. "Don't lose the ring. I've lost mine twice," Alex said, adding: "Once it was in the hamster cage."

Looking perplexed, Stacey asked: "What was it doing there?" to which Alex replied: "I think I'd given the hamsters avocado and it just slipped off. But I looked everywhere for it."

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband Lamar Odom gave her a massive diamond engagement ring in 2009, so we can understand why she was nervous to tell him that she didn't know where it was during one episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Luckily, her brother Rob found it in the laundry.

Megan Fox

Megan Fox had just seconds to admire her engagement ring from her ex-husband Brian Austin Green after she dropped it in the sand moments following his second proposal in Hawaii in 2010.

According to US Magazine, hotel staff tried to help search for the two-carat rock from Excalibur Jewelry but it was never found.

Paddy McGuinness

Paddy McGuinness's wife Christine revealed the TV presenter is not great at keeping hold of his wedding ring. The mum-of-three shared an Instagram picture with her husband, who wore a T-shirt with her face emblazoned across it in a bid to make amends for losing his ring for the second time in 2019.

"My wonderful husband @mcguinness.paddy lost his wedding ring… again… on our family holiday about two months ago," she wrote in the caption. "He still hasn't replaced it but today he is forgiven because he's wearing a T-shirt with my picture on!"

Celia Walden

Piers Morgan's wife Celia Walden came clean about misplacing her wedding band when she was spotted without it in an Instagram photo of her eating a hot dog in Brighton.

When one follower commented: "Wedding ring?" Celia replied: "I can't actually find it. But don't tell him. Good spot…"

Solange Knowles

Beyonce's sister Solange Knowles' engagement ring by Lorraine Schwartz fell off her finger during Mardi Gras festivities in New Orleans in 2016.

As the singer was throwing beads into the cheering crowds from a stiletto-shaped float, her art deco-inspired ring from her husband Alan Ferguson reportedly slipped off her hand.

She later took to social media with a sweet message from her son: "My son said, 'Mom I'm just happy YOU didn't fly off the float, & that [you're] safe, & that you still get to have the love you have. *tears dried."

Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris accidentally threw away her engagement ring from fiancé Justin Pasutto! Speaking to Chris Harrison on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons -- Ever!, she revealed: "I had this beautiful engagement ring, but it was missing a stone and then COVID happened so we weren't accepting packages inside. So, my ring came and I signed for it, but I had all of these packages outside and I was going through them, and it was a chaotic day.

"Maybe I was having a glass of rosé, I don't know, but anyhow, I threw out my engagement ring."

Chris Bisson

Two years after Emmerdale star Chris Bisson popped the question to his fiancée Rowena Finn, her engagement ring went missing – but only for three days. Chris took to Twitter to post a photo of Rowena's ring along with the message: "Help! My Mrs has lost her engagement ring. She thinks it may have come off at Charnock Richards Services (M6 southbound). If you've seen it please let us know."

Three days later, Chris revealed the ring had been found in the hoover bag of a charity shop close to Kendel.

