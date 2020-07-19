Princess Beatrice looked simply stunning in her Norman Hartnell wedding dress during her private nuptials with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday 17 July - and her frock included very on-trend statement sleeves!

The bride's vintage gown was loaned to her from the Queen, Buckingham Palace confirmed, and it was made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin and encrusted with diamanté details. But did you notice how Beatrice tweaked Her Majesty's original frock for her wedding day?

When the Queen was pictured wearing the Norman Hartnell gown to a state dinner in Rome in 1961, it clearly featured delicate straps. However, photos of the newlyweds emerging from The Royal Chapel of all Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor shows Princess Beatrice rocking organza puff sleeves, which were likely added when the gown was remodelled and fitted for the bride by the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress featured organza sleeves, while the Queen's original frock had thin straps

So if you're thinking about taking style tips from Princess Beatrice with some royally-approved statement sleeves for your wedding day, we've rounded up some stunning designer and high street options to start your search…

Very similar to the red and blue Safiyaa cape dresses the Duchess of Sussex was pictured wearing back in 2018 and 2019, this stunning Dara crepe gown from the brand's bridal collection features a simple yet striking silhouette that is bound to turn heads.

'Dara' bridal gown, £1,350, Safiyaa @ Mytheresa

How bold are the sleeves on this organza maxi dress? The frock is from Emilia Wickstead - one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite designers - and its simple design means all eyes are on the sleeves.

Organza maxi dress, £1,975, Emilia Wickstead @ Matches Fashion

If you love Princess Beatrice's sleeves but want a longer version then French Connection is offering an elegant square-neck design. And it's a total bargain at just £59, down from £195!

'Aadina' crepe wedding dress, was £195 now £59, French Connection

As well as a high-neck collar and cut-out back, this Ghost dress features bohemian puffed sleeves that are cinched from the elbow down into deep cuffs with pretty buttons. Beautiful!

'Laurel' dress, £495, Ghost

Pussy-bow ties, lace-trimmed sleeves and full-length skirt? What's not to love about this ethereal gown by Luisa Beccaria. And did we mention it's 60 per cent off in the sale?

Pussy-bow lace gown, was £6,245 now £2,498, Luisa Beccaria @ Matches Fashion

Looking for a more classic wedding dress with pretty flutter sleeves and embroidered detailing like Princess Beatrice? Then look no further than Monsoon.

'Kitty' embellished bridal dress, £499, Monsoon

We love this 100 per cent silk dress from Reformation! Instead of capped sleeves, it features slightly puffed shoulders that add an elegant touch to the simple design, which features a stunning deep V at the back.

'Geranium' silk dress, £640, Reformation

Puff-sleeve dresses are hugely popular right now, but if you don't want to buy a wedding dress you can only wear once then why not invest in a non-traditional version? This frock would look just as stunning paired with sandals after your big day.

Puff-sleeve lace dress, was £810 now £486, MSGM @ Farfetch

