Inside Princess Beatrice's low-key reception at Royal Lodge

New details have emerged about Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's low-key wedding reception, which was held on Friday afternoon, hours after secretly tying the knot.

Following their nuptials, which were attended only by parents, siblings, Edoardo's son Wolfie and the Queen and Prince Philip, the newlyweds reportedly invited over 14 friends to Royal Lodge and partied until the early hours of Saturday.

The newlyweds celebrated their union with a handful of friends

According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard. They also offered guests speciality cocktails and bespoke catering.

The bride and groom had clearly thought of everything and even hired a bouncy castle which was no doubt enjoyed by Edoardo's four-year-old son Wolfie.

Guests stayed until the early hours of Saturday and conveniently slept in glamping pods that had been set up on the grounds of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's Windsor home.

The Queen and Prince Philip pictured leaving Royal Lodge after the ceremony

The York family will no doubt have planned the day to a T. Back in 2018, for Princess Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, the family put together the most incredible celebrations that lasted all weekend.

On Friday, following the ceremony and the Queen's reception at Windsor Castle, the newlyweds treated guests to an incredible black-tie dinner at Royal Lodge where Robbie Williams took to the stage to serenade the couple.

And on Saturday, they hosted a festival-style all-day party and guests enjoyed fairground games and rides.