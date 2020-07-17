Why Prince Andrew may not have walked Princess Beatrice down the aisle at royal wedding Coronavirus restrictions will have had a big impact on the royal wedding

It's a proud moment in any father's life, but the current coronavirus restrictions may have prevented Prince Andrew from giving Princess Beatrice away at her royal wedding on Friday. Beatrice married her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a private ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge Windsor, attended by close family including Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.

A statement released by Buckingham Palace confirmed that the wedding took place "in accordance with all relevant government guidelines". This means that as well as being restricted to a guest list of 30 friends and family members, Prince Andrew may not have been able to walk arm-in-arm down the aisle with Beatrice inside the chapel.

Guidelines released by the government when weddings resumed at the beginning of July advised that everyone should follow the two-metre social distancing rule where possible, or one-metre with extra safety measures. The restrictions prohibit the tradition of the father of the bride walking his daughter down the aisle arm-in-arm, unless they live in the same household.

Prince Andrew may not have been able to walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle

While Princess Beatrice no longer lives with her parents and spent the lockdown at her new husband Edoardo's family home in the Cotswolds, it is likely she has been staying at Royal Lodge Windsor for the past couple of weeks to make plans for her wedding, and therefore her father would have been able to give her away.

Beatrice and Edoardo were originally meant to tie the knot on 29 May 2020 but had to postpone their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their nuptials were originally set to take place at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, followed by a reception at Buckingham Palace, but was likely moved to Windsor so the couple could enjoy a private celebration, and also so Beatrice's grandparents, the Queen and Prince Philip, were able to attend.

The couple announced their engagement in September 2019 after the groom-to-be proposed with a bespoke diamond ring, designed by Mayfair atelier Shaun Leane, during a romantic getaway in Italy.

