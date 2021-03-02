14 of the best short wedding dresses of 2021

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Contemporary, cool and more laid-back than a traditional full-length gown, a bridal mini dress or tea-length gown is just the thing for an intimate post-pandemic wedding.

After Lily Allen donned a vintage Dior mini dress for her surprise wedding to David Harbour in Las Vegas, our love for short wedding dresses was rekindled. Other celebrities such as Whitney Port from The Hills and Fearne Cotton have also sported non-conventional, shorter wedding dresses.

Here are a few we think you'll love, whatever your budget…

Lily Allen wore a vintage Dior mini dress for her wedding

This Reiss linen blend tux dress has similar double breasted detail and a cinched-in waist just like Lily's, and is a piece you could wear again after your wedding is over. Better still, it's currently reduced to just £95 from its original price of £265.

Beatrice linen blend tux dress, £95, Reiss

Bridgerton-inspired sleeves and luxurious ruffles… nothing says elegance quite like this dress.

Pleated lace and woven midi dress, £350, Self Portrait at Selfridges

A playful dress ideal for the dancefloor - this could be perfect to slip into for your reception.

LARAAA mock wrap tiered mini dress, £199, Ted Baker

Tick the traditional lace box without feeling frumpy with this stylish halterneck number.

Valerie lace halter, £95, ASOS

There's no doubt you'll make an entrance with a mini dress with matching train. Cue the sashay.

The Party Bride, £605, Harmur

Classy and cool, we would never have guessed this Vanessa Cocchiaro shirred crepe mini dress was only £275.

Vanessa Cocchiaro The C.J shirred crepe mini dress, £275, Net-a-Porter

This elegant dress gives the illusion of a sophisticated two piece with lace bodice and chic A-line skirt.

Lace Satin Wedding Gown, £181.33, eBay

Turn heads for all the right reasons in this effortlessly elegant Halston draped chiffon mini dress, which features floaty sleeves, a V-neck and chic draped detailing on the skirt.

Halston draped chiffon mini dress, £300, Net-a-Porter

Channel your inner goddess with a dancefloor-ready gown. This ruffled style would also be ideal for a destination wedding on the beach.

Izabel dress, £1,430, Grace Loves Lace

This chic ivory mini dress features asymmetric shoulders and a cute sheer hem line.

Fontana dress, £165, Kitri Studio

Celebrities including Fearne Cotton and Audrey Hepburn wore tea-length dresses for their weddings, and this gorgeous beaded wedding dress is a great way to try the universally-flattering style for yourself.

Genova beaded wedding dress, £350, Phase Eight

For a sophisticated bridal look, how about shimming down the aisle with this sultry silk midi dress?

Kelly dress, £1,895, Halfpenny London at Net-a-Porter

Featuring a full tea-length skirt and fitted lace bodice, this French Connection is a timeless and beautiful choice for your big day.

Eliza lace fit-and-flare wedding dress, £280, French Connection

This Galvan wedding dress has a similar silhouette to Meghan Markle's Stella McCartney evening gown but with a daring mini length.

Galvan Hamptons satin bridal mini dress, £675, MyTheresa

