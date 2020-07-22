Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shares rare look at stunning second wedding dress Jools wore it to their ten-year anniversary party

Jamie and Jools Oliver married on 24 June 2000 (after dating for eight years since they were both 17), and on Wednesday, Jools took to Instagram to reveal a rare photo of her second wedding dress, which she wore to their ten year anniversary party.

The image showed Jamie and Jools on the dance floor with their friends and family, and Jools wearing a floor-length strapless ivory satin gown with a full skirt. For their wedding day ten years prior, Jools opted for a similar strapless ivory gown designed by Neil Cunningham, but unlike the second bridal gown she owns, was fitted from top to bottom. She accessorised with a lace veil and colour coordinating Jimmy Choo court shoes.

Jools captioned her recent photo, "Just found this @jaseflem123 @dexfletch @ellyflem 10 years ago at our wedding anniversary… best moves Jase. (Little buds in my tummy 8months pregnant… think this may have been a dance off) xxx."

Jamie previously said his wedding day was "beautiful" and pays tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary each year. In 2018, he thanked Jools for being his "soul mate on this most bonkers roller coaster ride called life", while Jools said Jamie was "the person I want to wake up to every morning. The person who still makes my heart skip a beat when I see his name on my phone".

This year may also see a vow renewal ceremony for the couple. Jamie previously opened up about plans for their 20th wedding anniversary and told Event Magazine, "Jools wants to get married again. We'll do it completely differently. It sounds a bit cheesy, but 20 is an amazing milestone. It's nice to have an excuse to get people together." Granted, their exact anniversary date has been and gone, but the coronavirus pandemic means that they may have had to postpone their plans.

Jamie and Jools now have five children together: Poppy, Daisy, Petal, Buddy and River.

