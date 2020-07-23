Demi Lovato announces whirlwind engagement! See her incredible ring The couple have been together for five months

Demi Lovato is engaged! The 27-year-old singer shared her happy news on Instagram, revealing that boyfriend Max Ehrich had popped the question in a beautiful beachside proposal on Wednesday evening. "When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might've sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I'm officially going to be someone else's partner," Demi told her fans.

The bride-to-be continued: "@maxehrich - I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can't describe to anyone who hasn't experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too... I've never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself."

"I'm honoured to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I'm ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here's to our future!!!!"

Demi and The Young and the Restless star Max, 29, were first romantically linked in March, and it was later confirmed they were socially distancing together.

Max also celebrated the news on social media

Max also celebrated the happy news on his Instagram account, writing: "Ahhhh, You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here's to forever baby."

He continued: "I'm so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn't be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."