Princess Eugenie took on the role of maid of honour at her sister Princess Beatrice's wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on 17 July 2020. Her outfit of choice is yet to have been revealed, but the royal has worn several stylish wedding guest looks before that give us a clear idea of what she may have gone for. Take a look…

1. Prince Christian of Hanover's royal wedding

When Princess Eugenie attended Prince Christian of Hanover's royal wedding in Peru in 2018, she opted for a navy scarf dress with cut-out shoulders and a waist tie. The front of the gown featured intricate turquoise and yellow embroidery, and she accessorised with grey Gianvito Rossi pointed heels.

2. Ellie Goulding's wedding

Peter Pilotto was Eugenie's designer of choice when singer Ellie Goulding tied the knot with her husband Casper Jopling in 2019. Her mid-length navy dress featured blue and pink florals, a flared skirt and a deep V-neckline, which she teamed with her favourite grey Gianvito Rossi heels, a Prada clutch bag and a navy Juliette Botterill pillbox hat.

3. Pippa Middleton's wedding

Eugenie clearly has a penchant for deep V-necklines and flared skirts, as she wore the same style to Pippa Middleton and James Matthews's nuptials in May 2017. Navy also seems to be Eugenie's favourite colour, as she chose the shade for this occasion, too. She finished the look with coordinating navy heels in the same shape as her go-to Gianvito Rossi pair, which, considering she's rarely seen in anything else, we imagine would also have been her choice of shape for Princess Beatrice's wedding.

4. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding

Eugenie's headpiece was the focal point of her outfit for Kate Middleton and Prince William's wedding in 2011. The usual deep V-neckline we've seen in a few of her outfits didn't make an appearance here, but the recurring blue theme stayed strong. Likewise, she completed her look with a pair of pointed stiletto heels.

5. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding

At Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nuptials in 2018, Princess Eugenie (almost) did an entire U-turn on her usual wedding guest style of choice. Instead of a midi dress, she rocked a mini length with a high neck and short sleeves. Nonetheless, the shade was, of course, blue, and her shoes were, of course, pointed stilettos.

