9 gorgeous sparkly wedding shoes inspired by Princess Beatrice

As Princess Beatrice proved at her royal wedding, if there's any time you can get away with wearing sparkly jewel or diamante-embellished shoes, it's on your wedding day. The royal bride wore a pair of shimmering Valentino heels under her vintage Norman Hartnell gown, which we got a little glimpse of in her wedding photos when she walked out of the church with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Princess Beatrice wore sparkling Valentino heels at her wedding

Inspired to follow suit? Whatever your budget and whether you want some subtle sparkle or full-on bling, we've rounded up some of the most dazzling wedding shoes to buy now…

These silver diamante embellished court shoes have a similar shape and heel to Princess Beatrice's Valentino heels, but at a much cheaper price tag. No one would ever guess they cost less than £30.

Silver diamante embellished court shoes, £22.49, New Look

With a pointed toe and ankle straps reminiscent of Princess Beatrice's wedding shoes, these embellished heels will not only add a touch of sparkle to your bridal look, but the heel is low enough that you'll feel comfortable in them all day long.

Dune Captivated embellished point-toe shoes, £120, John Lewis & Partners

These nude suede sandals from Carvela feature delicate embellishment across the toes and at the back of the heels, and are versatile enough that you'll be able to re-wear them again after your wedding. Best of all, they're currently half price in the sale.

Carvela embellished stiletto heel sandals, £59, John Lewis & Partners

Have your very own fairytale moment in these silver glitter pointed court shoes, with a streamlined shape and stiletto heels.

Rainbow Club Coco glitter court shoes, £99, John Lewis & Partners

For classic bridal shoes with a dazzling twist, it doesn't get much better than these Dune Ballgown heels, which feature criss-cross pearl-toned bead and crystal embellishment.

Dune Ballgown satin heel court shoes, £175, John Lewis & Partners

Featuring diamante-studded straps and cool Perspex heels, these River Island sandals are a contemporary alternative to traditional wedding shoes.

Silver metallic diamante heels, £48, River Island

Jimmy Choo's glitter courts have a soft pointed toe and comfortable 2.4" heels that you'll be able to keep on all day and night long.

Jimmy Choo Romy 60 glitter courts, £525, Selfridges

Gianvito Rossi is a favourite of stars including the Duchess of Sussex, and these embellished pumps are just the thing to add some fabulous sparkle to your bridal ensemble. Not only are they currently reduced by 40 per cent in the MyTheresa sale, but you can also get a further 20 per cent off at the checkout, making them a bargain every bride-to-be deserves.

Gianvito Rossi Plexi embellished pumps, £552, MyTheresa

You'll feel like Cinderella in these Christian Louboutin crystal-embellished pumps, which feature scatters of silver-tone crystal studs across the toes and sides. Well worth the investment.

Christian Louboutin Degrastrass 100 crystal-embellished pumps, £895, MatchesFashion

