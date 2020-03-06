Kate Garraway reveals her teenage daughter is planning her second wedding to husband Derek Draper The Good Morning Britain star's husband Derek Draper proposed again when she left I'm a Celebrity

Kate Garraway has opened up about her upcoming vow renewal ceremony with Derek Draper, revealing she has left the wedding planning in the hands of their 13-year-old daughter Darcey. The Good Morning Britain presenter's husband proposed to her for a second time after she left the I'm a Celebrity jungle in November, ahead of the couple's 15th wedding anniversary in September.

Speaking to Prima magazine, Kate said: "We’re going to have a second wedding and Darcey’s going to plan the whole thing. She's 13, so it could be very interesting, but we’ll see."

Kate also said Darcey may want to make her look like an unexpected celebrity on the day. "I think she will probably want me to look like Kendall Jenner on the day which is going to be tough… I would love to look like Kendall Jenner as well, so good luck with that!"

The 52-year-old has been married to former political advisor Derek since 2005, after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV. They tied the knot in London on 10 September 2005, with a surprising guest at the nuptials – Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Anton du Beke – who she went on to be paired with when she competed on the show in 2007.

Mum-of-two Kate hasn't shared many details about her first wedding, but did give fans a glimpse of her Caroline Castigliano wedding dress in a couple of throwback wedding photos on Facebook and Instagram in honour of her anniversary. However, in 2018 Kate confessed to forgetting about their wedding anniversary until she saw that Derek had posted a loving message to her on social media while she was on a night out at the TV Choice Awards.

"When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" she wrote. Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

