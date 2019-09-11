Kate Garraway reveals sweet wedding anniversary gift from husband Derek Draper Kate married Derek Draper on 10 September 2005

Kate Garraway celebrated her wedding anniversary with Derek Draper on Tuesday, and shared a look at the sweet gift he bought her for the occasion. The Good Morning Britain host admitted she thought he had forgotten about the special day in an Instagram post – one year after she "totally forgot" the significant date.

Taking to Instagram to reveal a look at the gift he bought for her, Kate shared a look at a bouquet of flowers in a vase, and what appears to be a black jewellery box, as well as a card addressed "to my beloved Kate". Kate wrote: "Husband come up trumps again – just when I thought he had forgotten our anniversary – came home to this. Bless him. Although in his message inside the card he reminds me that 15 years ago marrying him was the best decision I ever made!"

Kate Garraway shared a look at her wedding anniversary gift from Derek Draper

Kate's anniversary gift comes one year after she confessed that she spent her wedding anniversary on a night out at the TV Choice Awards, and was oblivious to the fact that Derek had posted a loving message to her on Instagram hours earlier. "When you are on your way home from a night out & you realise your husband has posted this wonderful thing on Facebook and you totally forgot it was your anniversary #fail. Do I sneak in quietly?!" she wrote. Derek had written in an adorable Facebook post: "Happy Anniversary to the smartest, kindest, sexiest gal I know. Love you x."

Derek and Kate married on 10 September 2005, and share two children – Darcey and William. Kate recently gave HELLO! into her hectic daily routine, which sees her get up at 2am, and said it benefits her life as a working mum.

Kate Garraway forgot her wedding anniversary in 2018

"When they were babies I could give them the middle-of-the-night feed then go off to work. My husband Derek [Draper] would probably have to do one more, and then I would get home and give them the next feed," Kate said. "Now they are at school I can pick them up most of the time. And an awful lot of my working day is done while they are asleep or at school, so I'm really lucky. It does mean that I'm spending a lot of time staggering around, though," she added.

