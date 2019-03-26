Ben Shephard celebrates milestone wedding anniversary with sweet message to wife Annie The Good Morning Britain star shared a heartfelt message to his wife

Good Morning Britain star Ben Shephard celebrated a special anniversary on Monday – 15 years since he had married his wife Annie. The broadcaster shared a sweet tribute to his wife in honour of the milestone day, including a collage of photos of them both together over the years.

"So 15 years ago today I finally got my a*** into gear and managed to marry @mrsannieshephard. It had only taken me 9 years to ask her (you can't rush these things!) I'm still not sure quite how I managed to persuade her to put up with me, but I'm very glad that I did, and she still hasn't worked out that there's far better options out there!!!" Ben wrote.

Ben Shephard celebrated his 15th wedding anniversary on Monday

The Ninja Warrior host continued: "Until then I'll continue to enjoy and make the most of every moment (well most of them…) Thanks Annie here's to another 15 years of mostly wedded bliss."

Ben tied the knot on 25 March 2004, following a nine-year relationship. The couple have since welcomed their two sons, Jack and Sam, and share a beautiful home together, which Ben often shares glimpses of on Instagram.

The couple are parents to sons Jack and Sam

And while they lead a happy family life, Ben has previously admitted that the early mornings for his role on Good Morning Britain can have an impact. When asked whether he is too tired for date nights, the TV star told The Mirror: "Even when I'm not working on a Saturday I'll often wake up running around shouting, 'I'm late!' Annie has to grab me and shake me saying, 'It's the weekend!'" Ben has also revealed that his wife also banned him from taking part in Strictly Come Dancing. "My wife didn’t want me to have an affair," he said on GMB before joking: "That's the only reason why I wanted to do it!"

