5 things brides-to-be can learn from Princess Beatrice's royal wedding

Weddings are just one of many things that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and with strict guidelines on everything from your guest numbers to social distancing, it is going to be some time until they are back to normal.

However, if you're currently planning a post-lockdown wedding you shouldn't be disheartened. Just because your wedding may not look the way you always imagined, it doesn't mean it will be any less special. Just look to Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, whose surprise royal wedding was completely different to any we have known before, but was equally beautiful and memorable as those hosted by Princess Eugenie, Meghan and Kate. Here are just a few lessons we can take away from their low-key nuptials…

Remember what's most important

Of course, it may be disappointing to restrict your guest list (current UK guidelines state that up to 30 guests can attend your wedding ceremony and reception from 1 August), but try and remember what is most important. You will still be able to marry in front of your closest family and friends, and having a smaller guest list will allow you to spend more quality time with loved ones on your special day. Better still, you'll have the excuse to host a second bigger celebration with the rest of your guests once social distancing measures are eased.

Do it your way

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi married on 17 July

Royal weddings are typically fabulously OTT affairs with months of build-up, but Princess Beatrice and her fiancé chose to host a surprise private wedding after their original plans were cancelled, which they only revealed after they had already said 'I do'.

There's no reason why you can't do the same; decide as a couple what is most important to you about your wedding and focus on that. Whether you want to go ahead with an intimate wedding as soon as possible or postpone in the hope of having a bigger wedding at a later date, the choice is yours to make, so try not to be swayed by other people's opinions.

Low-key is no less beautiful

Princess Beatrice's wedding flowers were beautiful

As Princess Beatrice proved, having a low-key wedding didn't make it any less beautiful. From her stunning flower arch at the entrance to the Royal Chapel of All Saints to the gorgeous vintage gown and tiara she borrowed from the Queen, her nuptials had all the hallmarks of a classic royal wedding, just on a much smaller scale.

So even if you have to alter your original wedding plans, it doesn't mean you have to compromise on the details that are important to you, whether that's having a show-stopping floral display or fabulous designer wedding dress. One of the benefits to having a smaller guest list is having more of your wedding budget left to splurge on other things.

Have fun and make it personal

Rather than host a formal wedding reception, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo reportedly had a laidback celebration with friends and family in the grounds of her family home, Royal Lodge Windsor. According to The Sun, the celebration was held outside the property, complying with social distancing rules, and it featured a marquee named 'The Duke of York' which was filled with sofas, a jukebox, draft beer and a dartboard. They also offered guests speciality cocktails and bespoke catering.

Whether it's your own bespoke cocktails or a menu filled with your favourite foods, take the opportunity to make your wedding a celebration that really reflects who you are as a couple, and it is sure to be extra-special.

Involve your closest family and friends

Princess Beatrice wore a wedding dress belonging to the Queen

Beatrice and Edoardo relied on their closest family and friends to arrange their surprise nuptials, less than two months after their original wedding was cancelled. From borrowing a dress from her grandmother the Queen to hosting a reception at her family home and having Edoardo's son as their best man, it is sure to have been a special experience for all of those involved.

When it comes to rearranging your wedding plans, don't be afraid to ask your nearest and dearest for their help. The support will be invaluable, and they will surely love the opportunity to be involved too.

