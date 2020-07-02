5 of the best intimate wedding venues in the UK for your post-lockdown wedding Discover the most romantic venues for a small, post-lockdown ceremony

Elopements and micro-weddings have been rising in popularity over the last few years, and with the coronavirus pandemic prompting a drastic change in how and where couples can get married, this is a trend that is sure to continue.

Coco Wedding Venues has seen a huge rise in searches for intimate wedding venues prompted by the pandemic, with a 73 percent increase in couples looking for elopement-style venues for up to 20 guests, and a 272 percent rise in couples seeking simple capacity venues that can host between 40 and 60 guests.

While the new government guidance states that wedding receptions aren't currently permitted for more than six guests, the team at Coco Wedding Venues have shared some of the best wedding venues that will be ideal for an intimate wedding when the rules allow…

Treseren, Cornwall

Treseren is an exclusive-use wedding venue in a secluded spot in Cornwall, where you can make the space yours for as long as you wish, bringing together the ones you love for an unforgettable experience. The country house wedding venue is perfect for an elopement or small celebration for up to 20 guests. Owner Emma explains: "Reasons for choosing a small wedding are so personal, but here at Treseren we specialise in very small, intimate weddings. Couples want their day to be relaxed, with more time to chat, enjoy the setting and time together, with just the most important people present.

"You get this incredible supportive, happy and warm atmosphere. If there are not as many guests, then really great hospitality in a beautiful setting can be affordable. We hear couples telling us they want a really fantastic wedding menu with locally sourced produce and good champagne."

Brickhouse Vineyard, Devon

Located within the stunning English countryside amongst fields, woodland and wildflower meadows, Brickhouse Vineyard is a Devon wedding venue with a historic twist. Owners Joanna and Matt set out to create a jaw-droppingly beautiful vineyard wedding venue that was designed for romantic elopements and intimate gatherings with just a handful of friends and family, alongside larger weddings for up to 50 guests. Even if it’s just the two of you, the venue is exclusively yours to enjoy so you can relax in total privacy for the duration of your celebration.

Ever After, Dartmoor

If you want a micro wedding with a touch of luxury, look no further than Ever After Dartmoor. It’s the perfect wedding venue for couples who are wildly in love and appreciate the great outdoors and all it has to offer. These guys know how to host a celebration or two – no matter how many guests there may be!

Their elopement wedding package includes exclusive use of the venue for 24 hours with key suppliers involved and everything organised. You can also invite up to eight guests with canapés, champagne and the promise of a good time!

Tree Top Escape, Devon

Perched above and amongst the trees in North Devon, you’ll spot Tree Top Escape, a luxurious yet intimate wedding venue that is made for the couple who want something unusual and different. There are rolling hills and patchwork fields as far as the eye can see – I can't think of a more romantic setting for an elopement or intimate wedding for up to 14 guests.

The Nest features a wooden walkway, a frameless glass balustrade and wide glass doors, as if it was floating above the countryside, providing a jaw-dropping experience for you to tie the knot.

Roulotte Retreat, Scotland

For something a little more unusual, Roulotte Retreat is a boutique wedding venue in the heart of the Scottish Borders Countryside, specialising in weddings with up to 35 guests. The team adore working with couples to create an intimate wedding that is completely unique, with a sprinkling of imagination, romance and magic!

It offers an elegant space to get together with friends and family to celebrate, while enjoying culinary delights and good wine amongst fairy lights, wildflower meadows and campfires. The beauty of a small wedding is that they can offer bespoke accommodation for your guests! For the newlyweds, their eco hot tub awaits…

