7 beautiful embellished wedding dresses inspired by Princess Beatrice

Jewels and beading and sequins, oh my! While recent royal wedding dresses including those worn by the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie have been more minimalistic in style, Princess Beatrice's beautiful vintage wedding dress proves there's always room for a bit of embellishment in your bridal look.

If the royal bride's Norman Hartnell gown has inspired you to add a touch of sparkle to your own wedding attire, we've rounded up some of the most beautiful bridal designs, beginning at a budget-friendly £109…

Princess Beatrice wore an embellished Norman Hartnell wedding dress

With its pretty embellished bodice and slim ivory skirt, we would never have guessed this bridal dress was from Dorothy Perkins.

Dorothy Perkins Graclyn bridal dress, £109, Debenhams

This vintage-inspired sleeveless wedding dress features delicate bead and sequin floral embellishment, and a removable beaded satin belt that adds some subtle sparkle to the soft cream tulle fabric. Better still, it's currently less than half price in the sale.

Millicent beaded wedding dress, £235, Phase Eight

Channel Princess Beatrice in this Maya Bridal gown, which features sheer bell sleeves, an embellished bodice and slim silhouette, which looks way more expensive than £175.

Maya Bridal embellished maxi dress, £175, ASOS

Make a bridal style statement in this hand-embellished wedding dress, which features a floor-length cape adorned with beads and sequins as an alternative to a veil.

Naomi bridal embellished cape maxi dress, £499, Monsoon

No one does beautiful embellishment quite like Needle & Thread, and this tiered gloss bridal gown is a case in point. It features shimmering sequins and artwork inspired by Victorian florals, along with intricate ruffle trims.

Tiered gloss cami bridal gown, £362, Needle & Thread

With all-over sequin embellishment, a plunging neckline and kimono sleeves, this Ciara wedding dress from ASOS is the perfect option to dance the night away at your reception.

ASOS Edition Ciara sequin kimono sleeve wedding dress, £195, ASOS

We're getting serious Beatrice vibes from this Temperley London embellished silk gown, which is embellished with shimmering crystals on its floral lace bodice, and features a long tulle skirt. Currently reduced to £1,500 from its original price of £2,500, you can get a further 20 per cent off at the checkout. Get it while you can!

Temperley London Sophia embellished bridal gown, £1,500, MyTheresa

