Outdoor wedding inspiration for your post-lockdown ceremony

The coronavirus pandemic means weddings are going to look a lot different going forward, with intimate ceremonies and receptions set to become the norm. Currently, the government guidelines mean that up to 30 guests including staff can attend a wedding ceremony, while only up to six guests from different households can gather for an outdoor reception.

Even if your wedding may not look exactly as you envisioned, you can still ensure your big day is one to remember by creating a beautiful al fresco setup that is not only safe and follows social distancing guidelines, but looks stunning too. From outdoor decorations to bridal accessories and lighting, here are a few ideas to get you started…

Celebrity brides including Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber have all rocked personalised bridal jackets on their wedding day, and there's never been a better excuse to buy one than when hosting an outdoor ceremony or reception. This custom denim jacket is an ideal lighter alternative to leather for a summer wedding.

Personalised painted calligraphy bridal denim jacket, £135, Sadie Sadie at Not on the High Street

Ensure you can continue your wedding celebrations after dark with this LED string lighting, which will look beautiful hung over the dining table for your outdoor reception.

Outdoor LED string lighting, £69, Ella James at Not on the High Street

Whether you're getting married in your back garden or a lavish venue, a wedding arch helps to provide a focal point for your ceremony, and will provide a beautiful backdrop to your wedding photos.

Ginger Ray copper wedding arch, £64.99, Amazon

Set the scene with this rustic hessian 'Just Married' banner, a must-have wedding accessory that looks far more expensive than £6.

Just Married hessian banner, £6.45, Etsy

The British weather can be unpredictable, so a pack of umbrellas are important to have on hand should you experience a downpour on your big day.

4 pack clear dome umbrellas, £15.69, Amazon

Just as you may experience rain on your wedding day, you may also find that your guests get a little chilly at your reception. This cute sign, reading 'To have and to hold in case you get cold', can be propped up next to a basket of blankets ready for your guests to use.

To Have and To Hold sign, £12, Amazon

Welcome your guests to your outdoor ceremony with these beautiful custom signs, featuring your choice of message and order of the day, which will also be a special keepsake you'll treasure long after the big day is over.

Pair of personalised cotton welcome wedding signs, £250, Smith & The Magpie at Not on the High Street

Create a beautiful and romantic outdoor wedding setup with this LED lights curtain, which could be hung on a wall or draped over a pergola as pictured here.

LED curtain lights, £22.99, Amazon

Especially relevant to anyone who's had to postpone their wedding during the coronavirus lockdown, this fabric sign is a reminder of everything you've been through to reach your special day.

Lockdown wedding sign, £12.99, Etsy

While rain is always possible during a British summer wedding, so too is beautiful sunny weather. Put these paper hand fans on your guests' chairs to allow them to keep their cool throughout your ceremony, they're sure to be very grateful!

Droptel 10 x paper hand fan, £8.99, Amazon

Perfect to put at the entrance to your wedding, this illustrated wedding order of the day sign is an easy way to let your guests know what to expect and when.

Wedding timeline order of the day board, £110, Love Paper Co at Not on the High Street

