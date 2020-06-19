Mark Wright reveals wedding day disaster he kept secret from Michelle Keegan Luckily Mark and Michelle's wedding went ahead without any more problems

It has been five years since Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan married in a beautiful ceremony which featured exclusively in HELLO!, and while the wedding looked flawless, Mark has revealed there was a last-minute drama when they were getting ready – which he even kept a secret from his bride.

Speaking on his Heart Radio show on Thursday evening, Mark revealed that Michelle's father lost his suit trousers just 30 minutes before he was due to walk her down the aisle.

"On the wedding day right, my father-in-law is panicking about his speech. All I wanted was things to go smoothly for him. To make matters worse, Michelle’s step-father’s there as well, we’re getting on our suits, looking slick as you come, black tie, tuxedo," Mark explained.

"But I look around and my father in-law Mike is sat there in just a shirt, bow tie and rainbow coloured boxers. They were horrendous by the way, Mike, if you’ve got them, please throw them away right now."

Mark and Michelle married in May 2015

Fortunately, Mike found his trousers in time for the ceremony, and it all went ahead without any further problems. The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO! magazine, and said at the time: "It was the day our dreams came true."

Mark and Michelle recently celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on 24 May by sharing some throwback snaps from their big day, and even returned to their wedding venue in Bury St. Edmunds after the lockdown measures were eased, something they do every year.

The couple shared their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!

The radio host recently shared more wedding photos in honour of Michelle's 33rd birthday in June, including one of the couple's special wedding dance, where they performed a routine to Dirty Dancing's I've Had the Time of My Life.

