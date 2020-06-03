Michelle Keegan is celebrating her 33rd birthday today, and to honour the occasion, her husband Mark Wright has shared a series of photos on Instagram including two unseen snaps from their wedding day.

WATCH: Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's love story

After their first dance to Whitney Houston's I Have Nothing, the couple performed a routine to Dirty Dancing's I've Had The Time Of My Life, complete with a change of dress for Michelle who switched into a shorter version of her bridal gown with ruffles on the skirt and a pair of white Sophia Webster shoes with pom poms on the front. Mark captioned the post, "Happy birthday to my senorita @michkeegan. I can't wait to dance with you like nobody's watching, sing like nobody's listening and party like there's no tomorrow."

The first wedding photo in Mark's series showed Michelle being carried on Mark's back, just like Baby in Dirty Dancing, and a second revealed the couple performing the famous Dirty Dancing lift.

Since, Michelle has opened up about the dance, telling Keith Lemon that her new husband was drunk at the time, which left her feeling very nervous about the lift. In an interview on the Celebrity Juice Christmas Special, she said, "It was good but I didn't trust him. You know the first thing he said to me when we were about to do it, 'I'm really drunk I've had too many drinks'. So, in the end we had all of the ushers holding me up as well."

Mark and Michelle celebrated their fifth anniversary this year, after tying the knot in front of 200 guests on 24 May 2015 at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds, before moving on to the reception at the Tudor mansion Hengrave Hall in Suffolk.

