Congratulations are in order for Jess Wright and her boyfriend William Lee-Kemp, who have announced the happy news that they are engaged. Sharing their excitement with HELLO!, Jess said: "I am absolutely overwhelmed with this amazing news. I never expected it for a second and he caught me totally off guard. We are so very happy and in love! We are back in a place that is very special to us and now it has been made even better with this news. We are over the moon!"

Jess Wright and William Lee-Kemp are engaged!

The newly-engaged couple only went public with their romance in the summer of 2019, with Jess previously obscuring her businessman beau's face on her Instagram. William is believed to be a close friend of Jess' brother Mark Wright, who will be celebrating his five-year wedding anniversary with Michelle Keegan in May. Mark and Michelle shared every step of their big day - from the romantic proposal to the honeymoon - exclusively with HELLO!

Jess Wright and William have been dating for over a year

Since shining a light on their romance, Jess often posts loved-up photos of the pair on social media. On their one-year anniversary in January, Jess shared a photo of her and William kissing, which she captioned: "You’re my real first, hopefully my last. You’re my absolute everything. Happy anniversary my love." The couple have also travelled all over the world together, enjoying holidays in Jamaica, Majorca and Ibiza.

Congratulations to Jess and William!

At the time they went public, it was reported that the couple are very much in love – which is evident now following William putting a ring on Jess' finger. William has also been described as 'Mr Normal' and apparently isn't fussed or deterred by Jess' fame.

