Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lead wedding singer has spoken out about their big day. Karen Gibson, head of The Kingdom Choir who performed at the royal wedding in May 2018, opened up to Christine Lampard on this morning's episode of Lorraine, as they discussed the planning process for the celebrations, as well as Karen's relationship with the couple.

"Yeah, well we got to meet Meghan and Prince Harry before the wedding and they were absolutely wonderful," Karen explained. "We got to talk about the song and arrangement, which was very particular!"

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's lead wedding singer appeared on Lorraine

Despite being so precise with how they wanted the performance to pan out (Karen previously told HELLO! that they changed their song 11 times before deciding upon the perfect track – 'Stand By Me' by Ben E King), Karen was a big fan of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "They were wonderful," she added. "They were really down to earth, very approachable, friendly."

Christine Lampard quizzed Karen on what it was like to work with Meghan and Harry

Speaking of Meghan and the negative perception some people have of her character, Karen added, "I have to say, I didn't see the person that I hear some people are talking about. She was wonderful, they were both wonderful, and very much in love. And about to get married and as couples do when they're getting married, like things just – so they had a very particular vision for the day."

She also divulged that the choir were lucky enough to hear Prince Harry's singing voice in secret. "We had such a fun time," she said.

The Kingdom Choir were previously photographed at Kensington Palace

Christine went on to ask Karen how the choir felt about singing at such an important ceremony, but Karen affirmed, "There was such an air of anticipation, we were not nervous… We were ready!"

Karen says Meghan and Harry's choice of song was "very special to them", and that "they were completely right about the song and arrangement".

When the choir first met Meghan and Harry, Karen told HELLO!, "It was quite surreal. We went to Kensington Palace and had tea and biscuits and a chat. You could see how very much in love they were just from the way they look at each other and listen to what each other says. Then we went into a few new arrangements and heard what they had to say."

