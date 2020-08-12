Princess Diana's brother reveals touching detail about upcoming royal wedding

Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer announced her engagement to long-term boyfriend and real estate agent Greg Mallett in July, and her father Earl Charles Spencer revealed a touching detail about the proposal.

So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it’s wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet. pic.twitter.com/MKx9UpsBJB — Charles Spencer (@cspencer1508) July 27, 2020

He shared a photo of the couple on Twitter and wrote, "I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

Unsurprisingly, Charles approved and the couple are now looking forward to what will be one of the next royal weddings to follow Princess Beatrice's surprise nuptials.

Charles added, "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg – wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together."

Greg shared the news on Instagram

Greg confirmed the news with a post on his Instagram account. "So this was the best day of my life," he wrote. "22nd of July 2020, I asked the love of my life to spend the rest of her life with me and she said YES. Couldn’t be happier and I love you with all my heart @ameliaspencer15."

Amelia showed off her engagement ring

Amelia has since shared a sunlit photo of herself and Greg sharing a kiss, along with the caption, "I can't wait to marry you."

Greg popped the question at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, where the couple first met while studying at the University of Cape Town.

Amelia is one of Charles Spencer's seven children, and a first cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry, who are likely to receive an invite to the wedding. Princess Diana's siblings were at Prince William and Kate's wedding in 2011, along with William's cousins Lady Kitty, Lady Amelia, Lady Eliza and George McCorquodale. The Spencers were also invited to Harry and Meghan's nuptials, where Lady Jane gave a reading. Lady Amelia was absent, but her twin sister Lady Eliza and siblings Lady Kitty and Louis Spencer were among the guests.

