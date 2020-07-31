4 royal weddings we can still look forward to after Princess Beatrice's surprise nuptials Princess Beatrice is likely the last of the Queen's grandchildren to get married for some time

We have been lucky to witness several big royal weddings over the past decade, as the Queen's grandchildren Princes William and Harry, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and most recently Princess Beatrice all tied the knot. And while it is likely to be some time until we see Her Majesty's youngest grandchildren, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, walk down the aisle, there are still some family weddings we can look forward to in the near future.

MORE: When royals have to make last-minute changes at their weddings

Loading the player...

WATCH: See photos from Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding

From the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother James Middleton to Prince William and Harry's cousins Lady Amelia and Lady Kitty Spencer, these are the next special occasions that will likely bring all the family together again.

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet

James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet had to postpone their wedding

Duchess Kate's younger brother James and his fiancée Alizee were originally due to marry this summer, however, the couple have reportedly postponed their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

While it is unknown whether they will change their plans to host a smaller ceremony adhering to the current government guidelines or wait until they can host a big wedding, one thing that we do know for sure is Prince William and Kate will be there to join in the celebrations along with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who may even be a part of their wedding party.

POLL: Which royal wedding was your favourite?

Lady Kitty Spencer and Michael Lewis

Lady Kitty Spencer is reportedly engaged to Michael Lewis

Earl Charles Spencer's eldest daughter Lady Kitty Spencer reportedly became engaged to fashion tycoon Michael Lewis over Christmas, and while she hasn't shared any details about their wedding plans, it is likely her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry, their wives Kate and Meghan, and their children George, Charlotte, Louis and Archie will all be on the guest list.

Lady Amelia Spencer and Greg Mallett

Lady Amelia Spencer recently announced her engagement to Greg Mallett

Likewise, Lady Kitty's younger sister Lady Amelia Spencer will now be busy wedding planning after confirming her engagement to long-term boyfriend Greg Mallett earlier this month. Princes William and Harry have a close relationship with their mother's side of the family so would no doubt love to attend their cousin's big day if they are able to.

RELATED: Will the Fab Four reunite at this upcoming wedding?

Flora Ogilvy and Timothy Vesterberg

Flora Ogilvy is engaged to Timothy Vesterberg

There will be another royal wedding to look forward to when Flora Ogilvy, the granddaughter of the Queen's cousin Princess Alexandra, marries her fiancé Timothy Vesterberg. The couple announced their engagement in November 2019, and haven't shared any further details about when or where their wedding will take place.

Royal guests are likely to include Lady Gabriella Windsor and her husband Thomas Kingston, Lord Frederick Windsor and his wife Sophie Winkleman, and Lady Amelia Windsor, who was pictured arriving at Lady Gabriella's wedding with Flora in May 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.