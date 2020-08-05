See the romantic setting where Lady Amelia Spencer got engaged Could they return here for their wedding?

Lady Amelia Spencer is on cloud nine after announcing her engagement to Greg Mallett at the end of July, and it looks like his proposal was one to remember. The couple got engaged at the Clouds Wine & Guest Estate in Stellenbosch, South Africa, and judging by photos they have since shared on social media, the setting was truly romantic.

RELATED: A closer look at Lady Amelia Spencer's engagement ring

Loading the player...

WATCH: See the most iconic celebrity engagement rings

The couple appear to have got engaged on a terrace outside their room at the vineyard, with two glasses of champagne visible on a table with cream cushioned chairs behind them. The room has sliding glass doors with a double bed at the centre, all positioned to take advantage of the beautiful mountain views at the estate.

MORE: Will Prince William and Kate reunite with Prince Harry and Meghan at this wedding?

The wine estate would have been the perfect intimate and romantic setting for a proposal; there are only seven hotel rooms which look across a beautiful valley, along with six luxurious villas. And with rooms currently available from £86 up to £185 a night during low season, a stay is surprisingly budget-friendly.

Lady Amelia Spencer got engaged to Greg Mallett in July

While the venue doesn't currently host weddings, it would make a stunning setting for the couple's nuptials as and when they do decide to tie the knot. But they will no doubt have their pick of venues to choose from either in South Africa or the UK, including her father Earl Charles Spencer's home, Althorp.

RELATED: Royal weddings we can still look forward to

Lady Amelia's proud dad confirmed the news of his daughter's engagement on Twitter, writing: "So happy for my daughter, Amelia, engaged to her boyfriend of 11 years, Greg - it's wonderful to hear them both so excited about their future. Sending them both love, and every good wish for their life together. I love that Greg asked my blessing before proposing. Very sweet."

The hotel rooms look out across a beautiful valley

With Lady Amelia's big sister Lady Kitty Spencer reportedly also engaged to Michael Lewis, there is lots for the family to celebrate in the near future!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.