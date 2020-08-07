Meghan Markle's personal wedding speech revealed: is this what she said? The Duchess of Sussex made her own toast at her reception with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on 19 May 2018 in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, and while their ceremony was broadcast to millions of people all over the world, their afternoon and evening receptions were kept tightly under wraps.

SEE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's beautiful first marital home at Kensington Palace

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding singer opens up about working with the royals

It was no secret, however, that Meghan and Harry broke various royal protocols: they didn't share a kiss on Buckingham Palace's balcony, Meghan was previously in another marriage, and apparently Meghan also gave a personal toast at the dinner. Typically, English royal weddings include a speech from the best man, the host and occasionally the groom, but rarely the bride.

MORE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's jaw-dropping temporary LA home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a kiss outside of St George's Chapel

At the time of the wedding, it was speculated that Meghan had done so, but now, Finding Freedom, a biography of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex written by veteran reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, states that Meghan did indeed give her own toast.

The book doesn't go into detail as to what she said exactly, but there is no doubt that she would have expressed her thanks for her mother Doria Ragland, as well as her in-laws including Prince Harry's brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton, and Harry's father Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall for welcoming her into the family with open arms. She would likely have also made a touching nod to Harry's late mother Princess Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were pictured leaving for their wedding reception

According to Us Weekly, it was also believed that she made reference to the dissolution of her first marriage to film producer Trevor Engelson, and affirmed that finding love was "worth the wait". She went on to brand Prince Harry as "the one".

Naturally, Meghan is also likely to have opened up about her and Harry's future together.

The Duchess of Sussex's close friend Janina Gavankar, meanwhile, revealed various details about Harry's speech at the reception in an interview with Town and Country. "The speech that Harry gave was so funny," she explained. "Self-deprecating, filled with love, and that guy just has her back. I left feeling so solid for them. I walked away feeling confident that these two will put their combined power into the world for good."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.