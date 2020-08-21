Jaw-dropping royal wedding cars: Prince William & Kate Middleton, Prince Charles & Camilla and more They cost more than the average house

Royal weddings are nothing if not a spectacle. From the venue to the bride's dress, they’re one of the most anticipated public events, and the cars they use to transport themselves between locations certainly live up to expectation. Here are the most impressive of all time…

1. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married on 19 May 2018, they left their wedding venue at Windsor Castle in a Jaguar E-Type to go to their evening reception at Frogmore House. It's worth an approximate £350,000.

2. Prince William and Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge left Buckingham Palace after their ceremony on 29 April 2011 in a convertible Aston Martin Volante. It was originally owned by Prince Charles, and was decorated with red, white and blue streamers and rosettes and an 'L' learner plate on the front. Balloons were also attached with the couple's initials on them, and their rear number plate read 'Just wed'.

3. Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were driven out of Windsor Castle in none other than the Aston Martin DB10, originally designed for the James Bond movie Spectre. Unsurprisingly, Eugenie's jaw dropped when she saw her mode of transportation.

4. Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston

In 2019, Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston became the third couple to have their nuptials at Windsor Castle's St George's Chapel in less than a year, and Gabriella arrived at the venue in a claret coloured vintage cabriolet. In keeping with the retro theme, the couple's guests arrived in vintage buses.

5. Prince Charles and Camilla

Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles left Windsor Castle to travel to their civil ceremony at Guildhall in a Rolls Royce Phantom VI. The car was originally presented to the Queen for her Silver Jubilee in 1978, and it was also used by the Earl and Countess of Wessex for their wedding in 1999.

